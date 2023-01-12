How To Set Boundaries With Visitors When You Have A Baby Basics oi-Amritha K

When you have a new born, its pretty natural for your family - even your extended family to be excited. And of course, as soon as you get home with the baby from the hospital, they are bound to flow in like a herd of sheep.

While it's all fun and happiness, as a parent, you need to be careful of your newborn's health because let's be honest, they just appeared on to this earth like a few hours ago. So, it is important that you avoid anything that would risk their health.

In such a scenario, it can be quiet confusing because while you don't want your family to be deprived of the joy of being near the newborn, you dont want your baby to get sick either [1]. So, here are some tips on How To Set Boundaries With Visitors When You Have A Baby.

Tips To Set Boundaries With Visitors When You Have A Baby

In newborns, immunity lasts a short time and starts to wane after a few weeks or months [2].

1. You've got to plan ahead

It's better to set boundaries ahead of time instead of in the moment so that you don't hurt feelings or get stressed out. Talk to your partner and make sure you're both on the same page about how you'll handle visitors and what rules you'll enforce.

2. Set rules

In order for your loved ones to understand your plan and any house rules you wish to enforce, you should first decide how soon and for how long guests are permitted to visit after your baby is born.

For example, you may specify who is permitted to hold your baby, other safety precautions so that guests do not bring in germs, and limit visits to a maximum of 30 minutes to ensure that breastfeeding or other needs are not interfered with. In this way, you will be able to avoid uncomfortable conversations [3].

3. Honesty is key

Even though it can be challenging to discuss boundaries with family members, making sure that healthy boundaries are established early on will lay a strong foundation for a healthy family. It is a hard process, but preparing for these discussions in advance will make the process significantly easier.

Regardless of what you are telling a loved one, keep your communication direct, honest, and kind.

4. Stay guilt-free

When setting boundaries with family, you may feel offended or forgotten by them. If they get defensive or put you down, you may feel guilty. As a parent, you're responsible for creating a safe environment for your baby, not managing their emotions.

On A Final Note...

While setting boundaries with friends and family is not always easy, it is essential. The need for healthy communication about these boundaries is crucial to maintaining both the peace and celebration of new life, as well as the health of your baby.