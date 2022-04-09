Baby Got Gas? Ways To Get Rid Of Baby Gas: Tricks And Home Remedies

Of course, all babies pass gas occasionally. However, here are some signs and symptoms of baby gas that are more than just usual [3] :

Because infants have an immature digestive system and swallow air during feedings, they are usually gassy [2] . In addition, some babies may be sensitive to certain types of formula or a breastfeeding mom's diet.

When your baby is gassy, they will pass a lot of gas and feel better afterwards. However, sometimes gas troubles start right away or just a couple of weeks after a baby is born. The majority of babies outgrow baby gas between four and six months old, though it can last longer for some.

Home Remedies For Baby Gas: Tips For Prevention And Management

1. Try the colic carry: You can lay your baby tummy-down across your knees or hold him/her with your forearms under their belly and gently massage the back. Gas can be relieved with pressure on his stomach, plus a touch is a powerful tool for calming fussiness [5].

2. Rub baby's stomach: To get rid of gas, gently rub baby's stomach. Lay the baby on his/her back and massage the stomach with your fingers with little pressure. This moves the gas toward the digestive tract and throws it out of the body [6].

3. Feed your baby before meltdowns: A baby's crying is unpredictable, especially when he or she is very small. However, the more your baby cries, the more air he swallows (and the more gas he has). Therefore, it is important to learn the early hunger cues of infants to avoid hunger later on.

4. Give infant gas drops: Infant gas drops are generally considered safe for babies, even though they may not work for every baby. Be sure to check the label for formulations with as few preservatives as possible and consult with your baby's doctor before taking any action [7].

5. Do baby bicycles: Put your baby on his back and gently cycle his legs in a bicycling motion toward his tummy to manually push out trapped air. You may also gently push the baby's knees up to his tummy, hold for 10 seconds, then straighten his legs - repeat several times.

6. Give your baby a rub-down: Massage can sometimes help relieve gas. Give your baby a gentle rub on the belly, then rub their shoulders, backs, and legs. This might help him relax enough to pass gas.

7. Give lukewarm water: Give little lukewarm water when your baby is suffering from gas. Make sure that the water is not hot. The baby's throat is sensitive so give lukewarm water, which is not sensitive to touch. You can also bathe the baby in warm water. It soothes the body and also cures gas. The warmth of water expands the gas pocket to release the gas [8].

8. Avoid giving formula milk: Sometimes, the baby takes time to digest formula milk. Some ingredients in formula milk can build gas in the baby's stomach. Observe if the baby gets gas every time after drinking formula milk. If so, stop giving it.

9. Exercise: Lay the baby on the back and exercise gently on his/her legs. Hold the legs in your hand and move them in a circular motion as if cycling. This increases bowel movement and makes it easy to take out the bubble.

10. Involve in activities: Play with your baby. Involve in fun activities to make the gas come out the front of the body. For example, take him/her out or make the babysitter and play. This is to increase the body movements of the baby and will help the gas come out from the body as a burp or fart.

11. Check your diet if you're breastfeeding: Ask your paediatrician if you should eliminate foods that might cause gas in your baby if you're breastfeeding. Some foods that may cause baby gas include dairy products, caffeine, onions and cabbage [9].