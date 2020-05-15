Did You Know That Crying Is Actually Good For Your Health? Wellness oi-Amritha K

Normally, crying is an act which is associated with negative emotions, right? Well, what if we told that crying comes with a whole lot of health benefits? Yes! You read that right. People try to pacify us when we are in tears, as we usually cry when we feel extremely sad, depressed or scared.

Crying can be described as the body's physical response to an emotional state, where a person sheds tears from the lacrimal gland or the tear duct [1]. Technically, the act of crying has a number of variations. For instance, sobbing is a form of crying that is accompanied by symptoms like slow, erratic inhalation of breath, muscular tremors, etc. [2].

Tears produced from emotionally induced crying have a different chemical composition and is not the same as the tears produced due to an eye infection and the likes [3]. Today, we will look into some of the health benefits associated with crying.