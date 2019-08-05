Just In
Franky Zapata Crosses The English Channel On A Hoverboard
French inventor Franky Zapata succeeded in crossing the English Channel on a jet-powered hoverboard for the first time, after a failed attempt last month.
He set off on his flyboard from Sangatte on the Northern coast of France to St. Margaret's Bay in Dover on England's South coast. He had planned to make the 35 km crossing in 20 minutes, keeping an average speed of 140 km an hour at a height of 15-20 m above the water.
Zapata, a former jet ski racing champion was escorted by three helicopters, as he glided across the water in the early morning light and landed in the bay, where dozens of journalists and onlookers were waiting for him.
He has been developing his hoverboard for the past three years, despite losing his two fingers. He already holds the Guinness World Record for the farthest hoverboard flight, a 2.2 km trip over the Mediterranean Sea in April 2016.
Over the years, the English Channel has been crossed in many ways - including by hot air balloon, monoski, gondola, hovercraft, glider, parachute, and pedalo.