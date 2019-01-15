Strange Case Of Woman Who Could Not Hear Only Men’s Voices!

Imagine waking up and not being able to hear your partner's voice for real. This can sound funny and interesting as you would think this to be a joke.
But what happens when you cannot hear an entire gender's voice? Sounds interesting, right?
Well, this is what happened in this woman's case where the woman claimed that she had become deaf to men's voices.
Check out the details of this bizarre case...
She Has Been Unwell For The Past Few Days
According to the reports, the woman felt nausea and she had suffered from a ringing in her ears in the past few days before she was diagnosed with the condition. She had been under immense stress and was working late and was not getting enough sleep as well. She did not have a slight clue of what this stress would have on her in the coming days.
She Woke Up With This Condition
Being stressed and with less or no sleep at all, her health took a toll and she suffered from this rare hearing condition. She woke up and she panicked when she realised that she was not able to hear her boyfriend talking to her!
The Medics Were Confused As Well!
When she met the ENT specialist, it is reported that Chen was able to hear the doctor clearly. The shock that shook her was when a male patient entered the room and she could not hear him out.
Her Condition
After a lot of confusion about the condition of the woman, the doctors revealed that she suffered from "reverse-slope hearing loss, in which she could only hear high frequencies." This is a condition that occurs one in 13,000 people and the patients are expected to make a full recovery.
