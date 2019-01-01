He Spent 6.6 Lakhs To Get Every Part Of His Body Tattooed

People who are addicted to getting a tattoo done are often seen getting it done in some of the weirdest places.
This man named Ray Houghton has been the talk of the town after he got a tattoo done on every part of his body.
Check out the details of his craze for tattoos.
He Is 61 Years Old!
Ray Houghton, is a 61-year-old man from Manchester, who claims to have at least one tattoo on every body part after he underwent the eye-watering inking process that lasted for four-hours long on his genitals.
He Had Spent 6.6 Lakhs On All His Tattoos
He has spent 6.6 Lakhs and more than 240 hours to complete a body suit. The bodybuilder from Manchester had his genitals tattooed in Spain. Ray Houghton who is a father of one said he feels like he is '20 years younger.'
His Craze For Tattoos Started With…
He became hooked to inking after he had eight 'embarrassing' tattoos that he covered up. Apart from his craze for tattoos, Ray is also a fitness fanatic who lives in Spain and also owns his own gym.
His Testicles Swelled Up 4 Times!
While he got the tattoo on hisgenitals, his testicles swelled up 4 times as the tattooist used a rolling pin to make a tattoo. Now, Ray loves to flaunt his body and feels complete when he sees himself nude. It is revealed that his sore testicles are back to normal and also Ray feels proud to go to the nudist beach without any hesitation.
What do you think of his addiction? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.
