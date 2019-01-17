ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Doctors Pumped 5 L Of Alcohol To Save The Patient

By

Have you ever imagined that injecting alcohol can save the life of an individual? Well, this is a real case of a man being saved after he was injected with 15 cans of beer!

Apparently, the medics had to transfuse five litres of beer into the man's stomach to prevent him from dying of alcohol poisoning.

Doctors Pump

Check out the details about this bizarre case of how this man was saved with 5 litres of alcohol...

Array

The Incident Happened In Vietnam

According to the reports, the incident happened in Vietnam, and the man was treated at a General Hospital in the central Vietnamese province of Quang Tri. The doctors administered 15 cans of beer to the 48-year-old man to save his life!

Most Read: This Model Got 25 Surgeries Done In 9 Years & There Is No Stopping Her!

Array

The Medics Revealed

A patient named Nguyen Van Nhat is a 48-year-old man who had a blood methanol level 1,119 times higher than average when he was rushed to the hospital. He was injected with 15 cans of alcohol to save his life.

Array

The Reason Why Doctors Used 15 Cans Of Alcohol

According to the doctors, alcohol contains ethanol and methanol. When it is consumed by the human, the liver breaks down the ethanol first. Since the patient's methanol level was constantly rising, the medics had to give him more beer to slow down the liver's processing of methanol.

Most Read: 50 Live Maggots Were Removed From A Pensioner's Face

Array

The Man’s State

Apparently, the man had become unconscious when the methanol in his body had oxidised to formaldehyde, and as a result, it turned into formic acid. With this bizarre treatment on, the man was discharged from the hospital 3 weeks later!

Most Read: WTF! A 3-Foot-Long Phone Charging Cable Was Removed From A Man's Penis

What do you think of this case? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: life bizarre medical facts doctors weird
    Story first published: Thursday, January 17, 2019, 17:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 17, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue