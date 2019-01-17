Doctors Pumped 5 L Of Alcohol To Save The Patient

Have you ever imagined that injecting alcohol can save the life of an individual? Well, this is a real case of a man being saved after he was injected with 15 cans of beer!
Apparently, the medics had to transfuse five litres of beer into the man's stomach to prevent him from dying of alcohol poisoning.
Check out the details about this bizarre case of how this man was saved with 5 litres of alcohol...
The Incident Happened In Vietnam
According to the reports, the incident happened in Vietnam, and the man was treated at a General Hospital in the central Vietnamese province of Quang Tri. The doctors administered 15 cans of beer to the 48-year-old man to save his life!
The Medics Revealed
A patient named Nguyen Van Nhat is a 48-year-old man who had a blood methanol level 1,119 times higher than average when he was rushed to the hospital. He was injected with 15 cans of alcohol to save his life.
The Reason Why Doctors Used 15 Cans Of Alcohol
According to the doctors, alcohol contains ethanol and methanol. When it is consumed by the human, the liver breaks down the ethanol first. Since the patient's methanol level was constantly rising, the medics had to give him more beer to slow down the liver's processing of methanol.
The Man’s State
Apparently, the man had become unconscious when the methanol in his body had oxidised to formaldehyde, and as a result, it turned into formic acid. With this bizarre treatment on, the man was discharged from the hospital 3 weeks later!
What do you think of this case? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.
