WTF! These Twins Were Married To Each Other By Their Own Parents

By

There are several beliefs and rituals that people tend to follow from the past. From blindly following the rituals to prevent any bad that might happen to even finding out the reason behind the ritual seems a big task.

Hence, there are cases of some of the most bizarre rituals and beliefs that people follow.

Here is one example of a couple who got their twins married as they believed that their twins were lovers from the past birth.

Check out this bizarre story...

Array

The Parents Knew They Would Be Wedded

When Guitar, and his sister named Kiwi, were born in September 2012, their parents Amornsan Sunthorn Malirat, 31, and Phacharaporn, 30, who hail from Thailand immediately knew that the twins would have to be wedded. The couple made sure that the ceremony was followed by all the rituals and customs.

Array

The Buddhists' Belief

According to reports, the Buddhists believe that if male and female twins are born, then they will have a 'karma' of the relationships that they had in a previous life, and they have been re-born together again as the debt has not been settled. This belief has been inherited from the ancient people.

Array

Hence Wedding Is The Only Solution

Since the couple believes in this belief, they knew that they had to get their kids married as quickly as possible, especially when they are young as it is believed that the kids would experience bad luck in the future.

Array

The Wedding Was Held In A Grand Ceremony

The ritual of marrying the twins was a lavish ceremony as dozens of guests including friends, relatives and neighbours turned out for the ceremony. They even had a street procession which was followed by a game where the groom had to apparently pass through nine different 'gates' before he could meet the bride. The boy then paid a dowry of 200,000 baht in cash and gold jewellery worth the equivalent of £1,000 before marrying her.

Array

But The Wedding Is Not Legal

Even though the kids were married in the lavish ceremony, it is said that the tradition will not legally bind the young couple and after few years each of them will still be able to seek out their own partners when they get older.

Now that is some relief! What do you think of this bizarre ritual that is still being practised? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    Read more about: life bizarre weird
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 8, 2019, 11:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 8, 2019
     

