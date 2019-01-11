Nurses Pulled The Newborn Baby So Hard It Got Decapitated!

With so many bizarre cases of medical negligences, this case will leave you baffled. This piece of article is not for those who have a weak heart.
This case of a newborn child being decapitated during its birth has left the world fuming.
Check out the bizarre case details of this chilling incident...
The Incident Happened In Rajasthan
The incident happened in a hospital in Ramgarh district of Rajasthan. It is reported that the male nurse who was working at a government medical centre pulled out the foetus so hard that it decapitated the baby instantly.
The Baby Was Torn Into Two Pieces!
It is believed that during the delivery, the nurse pulled out the foetus so carelessly that the body of the premature child split into two parts. This was a result of nurses pulling the foetus too hard during the difficult birth.
The Nurses Hid The Body
Once the nurses realised that the body was decapitated, they hid the body in the hospital morgue and sent the woman to another hospital to get treated as they claimed that the delivery was complicated.
The Other Hospital Staff Got A Shock
While it took a while for the woman to shift to the other hospital, the medics started her procedure of delivery only to discover the head of the baby left inside the body of the mother.
A Case Has Been Registered
While the poor woman is said to be battling for her life after the unfortunate incident, her family has registered a case against the hospital. Later, the accused nurses handed over the decapitated body to the family.
Hope this is something that we wish does not happen to anybody! What do you think of this? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.
