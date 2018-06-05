Real-life Story Of The Girl Born Without A Vagina Who Created One Using Fish Skin!

Have you ever imagined a life without your sex organs? Sounds strange, right? But, there are a few cases of people who are born without a vagina or penis.

Here, in this article, we bring in the details of one such case of a woman who did not have a vagina, but it was created later using the skin of a fish! How unbelievable is that!

Check out on the details of this unique case on how the vagina was created using the skin of a fish...

This Woman Never Had A Vagina Due To A Rare Condition

This is the case of Jucilene Marinho, the woman born without a vagina...

About Jucilene Marinho

This 23-year-old woman from Ceará, Brazil, underwent a neovaginoplasty last year when she was born with Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hause (MRKH) condition, which has left her with no cervix, uterus or ovaries. This condition meant that she would never have children.

About The Process

Neovaginoplasty is a process which involved creating an opening where apparently her vagina should have been there. The doctors inserted a genital-shaped mould, which would get lined up with the skin of the freshwater fish tilapia.

She Was Not Diagnosed Until She Was 15 Years Old

Ms Marinho was not even aware of her condition until she had turned 15. She thought she had a normal puberty and even experienced menstrual cramps, despite never having a period. That's when she consulted the doctor to find out about her condition.

About The Fish Skin Method

The process of using the fish skin is worth every penny, as the skin gets absorbed by the human body and acts like a vaginal lining. The fish skin contains large amounts of moisture and is rich in collagen, which promotes healing and thus it plays a vital role in these kinds of surgeries.

To make the fish skin ready for the process, one needs to remove all the skin's scales and odour, which leave behind a light-coloured gel dressing that can be stored for up to two years in a refrigerator and sterile packed for such surgeries.

The Doctors Reveal On Making The New Vagina

One of the doctors who was involved in the surgery revealed about the process. He said: 'To make the "new vagina" we insert a vagina shaped acrylic mould, lined with the skin of tilapia, into the space created between the bladder and the rectum.

She Is Among The First 4 Women To Undergo This...

Apparently, she is among one of the first four patients who has undergone this treatment. Ms. Marinho was discharged after she spent 4 weeks at the hospital and she claims that she is thrilled with the results.

She Can Lead A Normal Life Now...

Ms. Marinho was so relieved that her surgery was a success and she added, "It felt so good to have something the majority of women take for granted." Currently, she is enjoying her sex life with her boyfriend.

Case Of The Babysitter Who Inserted A Baby In Her Vagina!

We wish her a speedy recovery and lots of good luck!