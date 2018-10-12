Weird Things That Women Spend Their Money On

We often notice that we tend to spend our hard earned money on some of the things that are never useful.
There are times when we generally buy thinking that it would be useful, but eventually realise that it does not even make any sense.
There are times when we even think of what were we thinking when we bought them.
Most Read : Pictures of Israeli Soldier Are Going Viral For All The Great Reasons!
Check out some of the bizarre things that women spend their money on and we sure you would agree with us.
Make-out Practice Pillow
There is a lot of popularity of these pillows in the market, where women are not the only ones who are buying these products, but single men also seem to enjoy using them! After all, we guess everybody gets lonely at some point in time.
A Bra That Can Save Your Life
Dr Elena Bodnar who was the founder and president of the Trauma Risk Management Research Institute in Chicago created this stylish bra invention. The bra transforms into two gas masks with independent strap systems.
Most Read : What Do The Pics You Post Online Reveal About You?
Ta-ta Towels
If the above bra did have a purpose, this bra makes us wonder what the inventor was thinking before creating it. Guess the motto of the boob towels is to support and keep the boobs dry.
The Boob Glue
This product claims to hold boobs of all sizes in place. The makers claim the product to be "A Cleavage Make-Over in a Bottle" as they promise to keep your boobs perky.
The Bra-Zing
If you are tired of flaunting your regular bra-straps, a company named BraZing creates designer straps for you to flaunt. But this invention only makes us wonder what difference it makes!
Holding Hand Phone Case
We bet this can be comforting stuff for people who love to find comfort in everything.
Foot Undiez
We bet this product was invented by a person who was interested in a foot fetish.
Related Articles
- How To Stay Motivated And Be Happy Every Day
-
- Have You Heard About The Fake Camel Toe Knickers?
- He Put 'Used' Girlfriend On eBay And Then This Happened!
- An Underwear Addict Who’s Spent £2600 On Pants And Bras!
- WTF! Doctor Pulls Out A 15-cm Long Worm From A Man's Eye!
- This Is The Most Extreme Haunted House In The World!