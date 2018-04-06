Video: Man Assaulted His Wife While Cops Watched!

There is nothing that can go worse than this case when you realise the plight of women fighting for their rights even to this day.

Seems like India as a nation has decided to be in a mute condition or as a silent spectator, while women are being abused in public and yet there's no one to really rescue them for the fear of being harmed.

In this article, we are sharing one of the worst scenarios where a man abused his wife while the passengers on a train and even a cop watched helplessly.

Know more about the case below...

It Was Her Own Husband The woman was molested by her own husband. The man was in an inebriated condition and had apparently boarded the local train while he was travelling in a local Mumbai train. The Incident Occurred In A Handicap Compartment It is reported that the incident took place when the duo were travelling in the handicap compartment of the local train during late night. This was one of the main reasons that the other passengers could not help the poor woman. The Alarm Was Raised But… The locals raised an alarm along with the cop in the background. But there was a little that even the cop could do to stop him, as the cop was standing in another compartment and it was divided by a partition that restricted his entry. However, The Man Was Arrested Later The man was later arrested once the train landed at the station. But it only makes us question on when will women get their equal rights in this rude society? What is your take on this story? Let us know in the comment section below.