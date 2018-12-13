ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Woman Spends Her Entire Day Sitting In A Lake

By

People who suffer from any rare condition are most often found to be seeking relief in the most unexpected ways.

This is one such case of a woman who is believed to be suffering from a rare and weird health condition that makes her skin burn, and to get relief, she is seen spending her time in a lake.

woman spends her day sitting in a lake

Check out the details of this bizarre condition...

Array

The Story Was Covered By The Russian Media

The authenticity of this story makes us wonder about how the Indian media has not covered it. In the video, an old woman is seen sitting in the lake while the villagers are seen looking from the shore.

Array

The Russian Version Of The Story

It is reported that the 65-year-old woman hails from a village in West Bengal, India. She has allegedly spent every day for the past 20 years plus submerged in water up to her neck in the nearby lake. She does this due to an unknown disease.

Array

The Woman’s Routine

It is said that the woman wakes up early before sunrise and walks into a nearby lake. Here, she remains submerged up to her neck for the entire day until the sun sets. This has been her everyday routine since 1998.

Array

She Suffers From An Unknown Health Condition

Apparently, the woman started suffering from a mysterious condition that left her body being inflamed and sore. She found solace in the lake water. Hence, she began spending her days in a lake close to her village. She has been sitting in the lake for over two decades now!

Array

She Comes Out Of The Water To Eat Her Lunch

The woman who has been dubbed as the "Indian mermaid" is known to eat only a bit of rice and very few vegetables all throughout the day. Due to her sedentary lifestyle, her appetite has been affected. It has been further revealed that the woman usually takes her meal to the lake each morning and she eats it while she is still in the water to protect her skin from the sun.

Array

The Villagers Think

The villagers who are superstitious believe that she will one day become the spirit of the lake, as she spends so much time in it. On the other hand, the family thinks that they need to take her to a doctor and cure her of the mysterious disease.

Since the story has been shared by the Russian media, we are not sure if this is a hoax or a real story. What do you think, folks? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Images Source: Youtube

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Do Babies Lose Weight When Teething?
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: life bizarre weird
    Story first published: Thursday, December 13, 2018, 12:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 13, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue