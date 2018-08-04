He Is Called ‘Popeye’ After Mystery Condition

This adorable young boy is now known as 'Popeye' after a mystery illness left him with huge swollen biceps.

Daniel Salvame, 11, had started noticed swelling on his right upper-arm when he was just four-years-old and since then his classmates began teasing him.

Within a couple of years, this young boy had developed an enormous arm which resembled that of a fully-grown bodybuilder.

Check the video as the boy reveals about his experience.

Daniel's classmates at his school in Rizal, the Philippines, had started bullying the young lad over the unusual appearance. He is the brave little guy started hitting back by telling them that he was like cartoon hero Popeye.

Now the little lad now dreams of being a bodybuilder and martial arts pro so he can prove the bullies wrong.

Speaking to a media, the boy revealed: 'My name's Daniel, but people call me Popeye of course. I have big muscles.'

'My friends have teased me because I look strange, but it does not worry me. I have arms like Popeye!'

"I will be a bodybuilder and learn martial arts when I'm older. Then I can go back to them and say 'look at me now'. They will be sorry.''

Well, way to go, kid, we wish him luck. What do you think of this little man's great attitude? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.