Smelling His Own Socks Gave This Man Lung Infection!

There are so many weird things that people get addicted to and initially when one looks at these things they tend to seem harmless, but over a period of time, these things prove to be harmful.
Here is an example of such a case where a man almost lost his life after it was discovered that he loved smelling his socks every day.
Check out more details of this whole bizarre incident that warns us to stop trying the unusual things.
The Incident Happened In China
It was reported that the incident happened in China where the man only known by his surname, Peng was diagnosed with a severe fungal infection in his lungs.
Here Is Why A Woman Claims You Should Have Masturbation Breaks At Work!
He Complained Of Chest Pain
Apparently, the man had visited the doctor with a severe congestion of the chest, and he complained of a cough and chest pain. Physicians thought that he was suffering from pneumonia, but since his condition was getting worse, the doctors reinterviewed the man.
When The Doctors Checked On His Lifestyle, They Discovered
Since the man's condition had not improved and it had become worse over the period, it was found out that the man had the weird habit of smelling his own socks that he wore every day!
The Man Had Developed An Infection From A Fungus
The man had developed an infection from a fungus that he had apparently developed in his footwear, and it had spread to his lungs when he inhaled the spores. Since the man's immune system was weak, as he did not get enough rest, his condition only got worse.
The Man Recovered
When the doctors found out the root cause of his condition, the man was treated accordingly. The doctors shared this bizarre case with the media, and the reactions left many shocked as many people confessed to giving up on the odd habit of smelling their socks!
What is your take on this bizarre case? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.
TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- This Is How Rahul Gandhi Reacted When Asked About The Farm Loans Waiver
-
- IPL Auction 2019 — Live Updates
- Lambretta Scooter India-Launch Details Out — To Be Fully Electric, Yet Classy
- NDCP To Offer 4 Million Jobs To Indians In Telecom Sector — Manoj Sinha
- Rupee Moves Higher As Dollar Weakens Before Fed Outcome On Dec 19
- Deepika Opens Up About Ranbir Skipping Her Wedding Reception
- Jalandhar: The City Of Rich Cultural Heritage
- Mum Shares Heartbreaking Pictures Of Baby After Dog Attack