Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Bizarre Case Of A Man Who Had Horn Growing On His Penis!

By

There are many cases of abnormal growths in human bodies are reported. But this case takes the cake walk as it is quite bizarre and shocking.

This is a case of an Indian man who was left with a one-inch-long horn that was growing out the end of his penis!

A Man Noticed 2.5 Centimetre Horn Growing Out Of His Penis

Check out more details about the case where a man had a horn growing from his penis!

Array

The Case Happened In India

This bizarre case of an unnamed 60-year-old man suffering from a strange growth in penis was reported in India. The doctors reveal that it was a side effect from an operation to repair his urethra.

Facts About Penis That Can Blow Your Mind

Array

The Growth Happened After He Was Treated

According to reports, the man underwent an operation to repair his urethra two months ago. The man realised that he had a strange growth in his penis and it looked like a horn!

Array

The Doctors Examined It And Removed It

When the man had reported to the doctor about his abnormal growth, the medics removed the growth. A few days later, the man realised that it grew back again and it was bigger than before!

Array

The Horn Growth

The strange growth was reported to be a penile cutaneous horn which was said to be yellow and brown in colour. The surgeons removed the growth the second time, and a biopsy was conducted in which the results concluded that the growth wasn't cancerous.

Penises Are Twice As Long As You Think They Are!

Array

The Man Was Treated

The surgeons were able to remove the horn for the second time as well and the medics revealed in the report that there was no lasting damage was caused to the man's penis.

Array

Trivia

Cutaneous horns are nothing but the excessive build-ups of keratin. This is the same protein that forms hair, skin and nails.

Wish to read more bizarre stories? Then check our section Insync as we bring in more bizarre happenings from around the world.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: life bizarre weird
    Story first published: Thursday, September 13, 2018, 20:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 13, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue