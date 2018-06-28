Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Man Caught Fire In Seconds After Ladder Got Entangled In Power Line

By

Warning: This is a video that is not for the weak hearts!

Electricity is considered to be always dangerous as it can cause injury to people. In many cases, people even lose their lives because of carelessness.

man caught fire

Recently, a social video has been doing the rounds, and it can leave many haunted as it shows a group of three men moving a metal ladder/shelve and it was seen that it was caught in the wire.

The entire incident is of just a few seconds. This is a rare incident of a man who seems to be an employee of a company who lost his life in seconds after the ladder that he was pushing got entangled in a live wire.

The video of the entire incident has been going viral as the man in the video is seen losing his life in seconds after he got stuck with the high power wire.

The most careless reason that was reported about this entire incident is that the man who lost his life was walking around barefoot while he carelessly was pushing the ladder without noticing the height of the ladder and the wires. And the result, the man lost his life!

There are not many details of where or when this incident happened or even the details of the man who lost his life.

But this can be considered as a lesson to one and all that we need to learn about the dangers of being careless around such high tension wires and be well equipped while handling them. What do you think?

Spine-chilling Video Of A Possessed Maid That Can Scare You To Death

If you wish to read any such viral stories, then let us know in the comment section. Or if you have a viral story to be shared, then write to us in the comment section, and we shall feature your article.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: viral videos bizarre death life
    Story first published: Thursday, June 28, 2018, 11:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 28, 2018
    Subscribe Newsletter
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue