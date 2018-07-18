Happy Birthday Nelson Mandela: Here Are 6 Unknown Facts About Him

Legends are mostly remembered on their birthdays or on some important days. And on this day, we bring in details about the legend Nelson Mandela as the world remembers him on his 100th birthday.

Here, in this article, we reveal to you some of the unknown facts about Nelson Mandela which people are not aware of.

As the world remembers him on this day, we shall enlighten you about the other side of this legend who does not need any introduction!

Check out the facts about him...

1. His Birth Name Was Different

Mandela's birth name was Rolihlahla which meant pulling the branch of a tree or being a troublemaker. The name "Nelson" was given to him by his teacher on the first day of his school. There is no clarity on why she chose this particular name.

2. He Has Even Acted In A Movie

Nelson Mandela had also acted in a movie! Though it was a cameo role in a Spike Lee film, he did play a role. Apart from this, he also played a big part in Spike Lee's 1992 biopic "Malcolm X."

3. A Woodpecker Is Named After Him

There are many streets that are named after this legend. Be it from Cape Town to California there are numerous streets that are named after him. Apart from this, he has also been the subject of some rather unusual tributes. In the recent times, a group of scientists have named a prehistoric woodpecker after his name. Also in 1973, the physics institute at Leeds University is believed to have named a nuclear particle named 'Mandela particle.'

4. His Wife Was A First Lady

Graca Machel who was married to Mozambique President Samora Machel is said to have married Mandela when he was aged 80 years. Her marriage to Mandela after her first husband's death means that Samora has been the first lady of two nations!

5. He Was Passionate About Boxing

Mandela was very passionate about the bloody sport as it intrigued him. More than playing the game, he was more passionate about learning the moves of self-defense of players in the game.

6. His Favourite Food Is Not All's Favourite!

Mandela loved eating the tripe. Wondering what it is? Well, it is the stomach lining of farm animals.

