Cute Video Of Dog Asking For Forgiveness From Its Owner

Having a pet dog is one of the best decisions one can make, especially if they are pet lovers.

Their innocent gestures can make our day most of the times. For a dog lover, catching your dog begging is one of the most adorable things you'll ever notice.

Here, we at Boldsky are sharing one such adorable video, where the cute dog is seen begging to the owner for forgiveness in the best possible way!

After watching the video, we bet you cannot say no to your four-legged friend.

The pet dog in the video is Ettore who is a Labrador. He seems to be filled with guilt and is desperate to win over the owner Anthony Federica Granai's heart.

Their interactions are the cutest ones that you'll ever see, as the dog and his owner seem to be entirely in love with each other, and the dog's apology seems to be the most genuine one as well.

This video is from Italy and Italians are known for being notorious and they can be quite dramatic as well, and this pet dog proves the same that he is one true Italian with his gesture.

The man (Antonio) can be seen scolding the dog for something that he did, and the ashamed puppy is seen burrowing his head into his chest.

"Are you asking me to forgive you? I don't understand", says the owner (as poor Ettore climbs on his lap). The dog makes little eye contact, before nuzzling further on to Antonio.

"You are wrong, Ettore. Ettore, you are wrong. No. Do you understand where you made a mistake? Do you understand?" Antonio keeps scolding, and the dog keeps sinking into his chest.

Though many might feel that Antonio is a strict owner, his actions of not forgiving the dog, for the time being, seem to be a way of training his dog not to make mistakes again.

We bet, you could easily fall in love with this dog, especially after seeing his apology. Well, all is well that ends with a bear hug!

Did you find the video to be cute? Let us know about the same in the comment section below and for more interesting videos from around the world, check out section 'Pulse', as we bring in the latest updates.