WTF! A 3-Foot-Long Phone Charging Cable Was Removed From A Man’s Penis

This is one of the most bizarre things that you would have read of late! This is a real-life story of a man who had apparently inserted a 3-foot-long phone charging cable into his urethra!

Here are the details of the most bizarre case, as it leaves us with a big question mark on how could such a long wire even enter into his penis in the first place!

It Happened In China!

This case is no surprise when we realise that the incident happened in China! The man was a 60 year old who was trying to get some relief from the prostate inflammation that he was suffering from.

The man claimed that he inserted the 3-foot-long cable to find relief from the itchiness and hence decided to insert it more deeply to get a good relief. But unfortunately, the wire entangled inside!

It is reported that the wire accidentally got entangled and it caused bleeding when he tried to pull it out. He sought some medical help and was rushed to the hospital in agony.

Apparently, when the man arrived at the hospital, he stunned the medics, as he walked into the hospital with a 50 cm of the wire hanging in between his legs!

It is reported that the doctors had a tough time in taking out the cable, as it was badly entangled. Hence, they had to cut it through using lazor treatment.

Once the cable was removed, the man was at peace as the bleeding stopped, yet the incident left him with a red-face for sure!

What do you think is the most bizarre story that you've read today? Let us know in the comment section below.