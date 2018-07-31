Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

WTH! This Woman Drinks Her Dog’s Urine To Clear Acne

By

From trying the bizarre peel-off masks to consuming the most bizarre things, people go an extra mile to stay healthy and look beautiful.

Here is one such bizarre case where a young woman claims to drink her dog's pee and claims that it has helped her get clear skin and fight acne she also claims that the dog's pee can also help in curing cancer!

WTH! This Woman Drinks Her Dog’s Urine To Clear Acne

Her video is going viral as she is seen collecting the fresh pee of her dog and gulp down the frothy warm bizarre drink that she claims is the secret for her beautiful skin!

She claims that the dog's pee is rich in vitamin A, vitamin E and it is also believed to have 10 grams of calcium, and it proves to help cure cancer. However, these claims are something that has not been given a clear sign from the urologists around. No studies have provided sufficient evidence of its efficacy or health benefits of dog's pee.

This Man Has Been Drinking His Own Urine For The Last 6 Years!

The "urotherapy" that was practised in ancient China, Rome, Greece and Egypt, and it is not practised these days as the world has moved on to better medicines and not rely on these treatments. It only makes us wonder what made her opt for this option.

The Doctors Think

The point of urination is apparently to rid the body of excess, and it does not make sense on why you want to re-absorb it.

The Medics Claim

"The only time it's medically recommended to ingest urine is if you're stranded without food or water for many days."

Whatever the reason can be, but it only makes us feel disgusted on how one can drink a DOG'S PEE.

Mum Who Had 2 Wombs Conceives In Both At Same Time And Delivers Twins

Wish to read some more bizarre and fascinating stories, then check our section Insync for more bizarre updates.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: life bizarre weird
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue