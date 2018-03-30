The Makeup From An Artist Shows The Different Ways Women Undergo Violence

A makeup artist named Rand Jarallah is an activist who uses makeup as her preferred medium of expression.
She is just 24 years old, born and raised in Palestine. Apparently, her life struggle of growing up with witnessing conflicts as a daily experience are depicted in her art.
Ms Rand, from an early age found her outlet and relief from living under occupation in art.
Check out the beautiful makeup art depicted by her, as each picture depicts a story about the abuse and struggle of women around the world.
Her Motto
Her motto of life is to raise awareness for the need of women and girls, especially getting access during the conflicts, natural disasters and other international emergencies.
Sexual Assault Expressed Through Artwork!
Her Inspiration
In a recent interview, she revealed that she was motivated after the #metoo movement went viral. Her art is all about expressing the silence that women undergo in the name of sexual abuse, harassment and various health and mental problems as well.
She Depicts The Acid Attack Victims
Acid attack is one of the most common issues that women tend to face in any part of the world. Her art defines on how the acid melts the skin of the human and reaches the bones of the victim and leaves lifelong scars and permanent mental and physical damage.
The Child Abuse
There is nothing that will rob the innocence of a child than the child undergoing abuse. The abuse does not have to be the physical abuse alone, it can be related to any kind of an abuse, as it will have a life-long impact on the mind of the child.
The Best Makeup Look According To Your Zodiac Sign
The Female Genital Mutilation
The thought of this can give us goosebumps, but the sad fact is that this practice is still being practiced in Africa and other nations. With her makeup, she expects that by the year 2030, the world would end this practice.
The Menstruation Issue
Menstruation issue has always been a taboo in the world. With this art piece, she shows the world the struggle that women go through every month.
Check out more of her artwork on her Instagram page.
All Images Source: Instagram
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.
Related Articles
- Pornhub Offers Premium Access To Cities That Sound Dirty!
- Reasons You Are Hyper Based On Your Zodiac Sign
- Describing Each Zodiac Sign With Just 2 Words
- How 31st March Blue Moon Will Affect Your Zodiac Signs
- Zodiacs Which Are Believed To Be Most Reserved
- What Your Zodiac Sign Wants Out Of Life, According To Astrology
- WTH! Vijay Mallya Is On The Run And Is Still Marrying For The 3rd Time!
- A Glass Of Water Kept Under The Bed Can Do Wonders! Read Here To Know More
- 3 Zodiacs That Are Likely To Dump You Without Any Warning
- Keeping These 6 Things Under Your Bed For 21 Days Can Bring In Luck!
- Real-life Story: Her Father In Law Abused Her And Nobody Believed It Until They Saw This…
- Tarot Card Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
- Real-life Story Of The Man Who Lived And Died Without Ever Seeing A Woman