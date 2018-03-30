The Makeup From An Artist Shows The Different Ways Women Undergo Violence

Her Motto

Her motto of life is to raise awareness for the need of women and girls, especially getting access during the conflicts, natural disasters and other international emergencies.

Sexual Assault Expressed Through Artwork!

Her Inspiration

In a recent interview, she revealed that she was motivated after the #metoo movement went viral. Her art is all about expressing the silence that women undergo in the name of sexual abuse, harassment and various health and mental problems as well.

She Depicts The Acid Attack Victims

Acid attack is one of the most common issues that women tend to face in any part of the world. Her art defines on how the acid melts the skin of the human and reaches the bones of the victim and leaves lifelong scars and permanent mental and physical damage.

The Child Abuse

There is nothing that will rob the innocence of a child than the child undergoing abuse. The abuse does not have to be the physical abuse alone, it can be related to any kind of an abuse, as it will have a life-long impact on the mind of the child.

The Female Genital Mutilation

The thought of this can give us goosebumps, but the sad fact is that this practice is still being practiced in Africa and other nations. With her makeup, she expects that by the year 2030, the world would end this practice.

The Menstruation Issue

Menstruation issue has always been a taboo in the world. With this art piece, she shows the world the struggle that women go through every month.

