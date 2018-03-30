Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

The Makeup From An Artist Shows The Different Ways Women Undergo Violence

Posted By:

A makeup artist named Rand Jarallah is an activist who uses makeup as her preferred medium of expression.

She is just 24 years old, born and raised in Palestine. Apparently, her life struggle of growing up with witnessing conflicts as a daily experience are depicted in her art.

Her Makeup Shows Different Violences

Ms Rand, from an early age found her outlet and relief from living under occupation in art.

Check out the beautiful makeup art depicted by her, as each picture depicts a story about the abuse and struggle of women around the world.

Array

Her Motto

Her motto of life is to raise awareness for the need of women and girls, especially getting access during the conflicts, natural disasters and other international emergencies.

Sexual Assault Expressed Through Artwork!

Array

Her Inspiration

In a recent interview, she revealed that she was motivated after the #metoo movement went viral. Her art is all about expressing the silence that women undergo in the name of sexual abuse, harassment and various health and mental problems as well.

Array

She Depicts The Acid Attack Victims

Acid attack is one of the most common issues that women tend to face in any part of the world. Her art defines on how the acid melts the skin of the human and reaches the bones of the victim and leaves lifelong scars and permanent mental and physical damage.

Array

The Child Abuse

There is nothing that will rob the innocence of a child than the child undergoing abuse. The abuse does not have to be the physical abuse alone, it can be related to any kind of an abuse, as it will have a life-long impact on the mind of the child.

The Best Makeup Look According To Your Zodiac Sign

Array

The Female Genital Mutilation

The thought of this can give us goosebumps, but the sad fact is that this practice is still being practiced in Africa and other nations. With her makeup, she expects that by the year 2030, the world would end this practice.

Array

The Menstruation Issue

Menstruation issue has always been a taboo in the world. With this art piece, she shows the world the struggle that women go through every month.

Check out more of her artwork on her Instagram page.


All Images Source: Instagram

Related Articles

Read more about: life weird art fact world
Story first published: Friday, March 30, 2018, 19:02 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 30, 2018
Subscribe Newsletter
 

Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky