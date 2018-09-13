Subscribe to Boldsky
A Spider Was Found Living In Pensioner’s Ear!

By

Watching spiders around can creep many of us, but what would happen if they seem to get real close to you? Sounds weird right?

But this is a case of a man who had a spider in his ear, and the strangest fact was that it even had built its cobweb!

A Spider Found Living In Pensioner’s Ear!

Check out this bizarre case of the spider being found in the ear of the man!

It Crawled Inside His Ear!

It is reported that the unnamed man had a strange feeling as a spider was found living in his ear after it. It was revealed that the spider had crawled inside and made its web.

Bizarre Animals Eaten In Some Countries

The Incident Happened In China

The pensioner who lives in China was apparently complaining to doctors about discomfort that he started experiencing in his ear. He felt a strange feeling where it sounded like "something was beating a drum".

He Ignored The Pain Initially

Even though he felt discomfort in his ear especially during his sleep time, he ignores it. He further added that there were noises like something was beating a drum.

The Spider Was Discovered

The medics from Dalian Central Hospital in northeastern China apparently performed an endoscopy and found the culprit spider. The doctors were shocked to see a horrifying bean-sized spider that about two-inches deep. The spider is said to have had spun webs around it to make itself at home.

The Doctors Were Successful In Removing It

The ENT specialist managed to flush out the spider by spraying his ear canal with just water. The man is said to have recovered from this agony.

Trivia

The medics reveal that they have seen numerous cases of flying insects like a ladybird or even cockroaches getting stuck in a human ear is a common thing.

What are your takes on? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 13, 2018, 13:43 [IST]
