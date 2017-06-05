Transgender Man Announces His Pregnancy In Style!

A child can bring in smiles and brighten your day instantly. The positive vibes that children have around them make people forget their life's problems.

This is the case of a gay couple who announced their pregnancy by podcasting their good news with the world.

Check out this interesting case where Trystan, who is a transgender, had earlier undergone a miscarriage, but was successful this time with his pregnancy!

The Married Couple Is Parents Already… The married couple, who are already parents to two children that they had adopted in 2015, said that they are happy to announce this pregnancy news and that they are ready to welcome their first biological child. Apparently, They Needed Sometime After The Miscarriage… According to the couple, they initially wanted to wait for a year or so after the miscarriage, but given the complications of restarting a family and then avoiding the testosterone made the couple to try again in the right away. Also Read:A Love Story Told In Just Pictures! It Took The Couple Over 6 Months! It took longer for the couple to conceive the second time, but after 6 months, they cross-checked to only find out that the pregnancy results were positive. The Daily Battles! The expectant father admits that he hides his baby bump every time when he is out inpublic, as people glance at his huge tummy and are confused to see him with a little beard! The Couple Is Excited About The Pregnancy! The couple seems to be enjoying every coming day and is being the most alert when it comes to monitoring the pregnancy, as the couple is scared about the whole episode because Trystan is a transgender. Here's wishing good times ahead for the couple.