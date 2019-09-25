Ever Heard About ‘Me Time’? 6 Tips On How To Take Better Care Of Yourself! Life oi-Prerna Aditi

"Why don't I take care of myself?" A question everyone should ask themselves. It is not that we are alien to terms like "me time" or "self-care" and yet most of the time we tend to ignore our emotional and physical health just for the sake of our career, family or relationships.

In case you are wondering how to take better care of yourself, then these tips will certainly come handy.

1. The Best Day To Start Is Today

Are you waiting for the new year or your birthday, to become the better version of yourself? Then forget about getting better. In order to take better care of yourself, you don't have to wait for the perfect day. You can start from 'today' itself.

Let your 'Me Time' start from today rather than waiting for a special day to come. Understand that there is only one reason enough to motivate yourself and all depends on whether you want to live a healthy and happy life.

2. Take Baby Steps

One step at a time, like all babies do! If you think that you need to do something great in order to make yourself fit and healthy, then maybe you are wrong. You don't have to run for 5 miles on the first day, spend 4 hours at the gym or lift heavy weights to make yourself physically fit.

You can take little steps. Such as you can start by jogging, cutting down on the junk food and including more vegetables and fruits in your diet. This way it may be easy for you to stick to your commitment to yourself fit and strong.

3. Life Is How You See It

Never underestimate yourself! If you think yourself to be weak, the weaker you will be. Similarly, if you think yourself to be strong, the stronger you will be. Life is how you see it. If you think you can't achieve a particular thing, you won't be able to achieve the same. So change your thoughts for better.

4. Determination Is Important

There will be times when you will feel lazy and lay on your bed instead of head hitting the gym. You might think, 'I will do it tomorrow' and the truth is that 'tomorrow never comes'.

Before making yourself physically strong, you will have to first make up your mind. You won't be able to achieve your goals if your mental strength is low or if you aren't mentally prepared for it. Even though you feel like giving up, you must be determined not to give it up.

5. Failures May Come In Your Way

Don't be disappointed if you are unable to achieve your goal and succeed in your first attempt. You may fall down and skin your knees while jogging but that doesn't mean you have failed. It is human to fall down and stand up.

In case you are not able to continue your fitness routine, you have to understand what your priorities are and act accordingly. Make sure you keep going.

6. Good Things Happen, May Take Some Time

Adapting to healthy habits may take time. You won't be able to see the results in a fortnight or just in a month. What you do today will definitely have an impact on your future.

If you have started eating fruits and vegetables, the results will reflect slowly. That's why you need to start taking care of yourself as soon as possible. You need to have patience and commitment and things will change for better.

Taking care of yourself is one of the best things that you can do for yourself. When you look after yourself, only then you will be able to focus on your career, family or relationship in a better manner. So instead of cluttering yourself with waste thoughts, start implementing these tips in your life.