Anand Mahindra Says We Should Stop Making Excuses After Watching 72-YO Woman's Workout Video Life oi-Neha Ghosh

You must have probably heard the very famous phrase 'age is just a number'. A person above 50 years old, who trains regularly and is on a healthy diet will be in a much better shape as compared to a 20-year-old who has a sedentary lifestyle and eats a lot of junk food.

If you are thinking about how elderly people can possibly work out, you should know the case of this extraordinary lady named Lauren Bruzzone, a retired teacher who is 72 years old.

For the past 10 years, she has been practising yoga and various high-intensity exercises such as lifting weights up to 70 kg, tire rope pull and so on.

Lifting Weights Up To 70 Kg

Can you just imagine lifting weights at the age of 72? No right! But this lady is doing it and surely she's a pro at it.

Headstand

Not everyone can do the headstand. But oh boy! We can see she is doing it so well.

Pushups

We can see the elderly lady's self-determination and discipline towards her workout. We can see how she has built her muscles by doing push-ups on a daily basis.

Why did you have to share this video in the morning, Manoj!? It's made me feel lazy and flabby compared to this iron woman... Ah well maybe this is the kick in the rear we all needed to stop making excuses about our exercise routines...☹️ https://t.co/9aQkWJp4lj — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 11, 2019

Seeing her exercise video Anand Mahindra tweeted saying that, "Why did you have to share this video in the morning, Manoj!? It's made me feel lazy and flabby compared to this iron woman... Ah well maybe this is the kick in the rear we all needed to stop making excuses about our exercise routines..."

And we are surely motivated and yes, it also teaches us that no matter how old you are, it is never too late to try anything.