    She Washes Her Hair With Urine To Get Rid Of Dandruff

    By

    Experiencing wild life can be a total different experience where you stay close to nature by giving up all the worldly things.

    One such couple who have been living off the grid in the wilderness of New Zealand for years now claim that they have been using natural products and even their own urine to wash their hair.

    Woman Washes Hair With Urine To Get Rid Of Dandruff

    The couple Miriam Lancewood and her husband Peter share the little secrets of their lives.

    Check out their story.

    Array

    The Couple Decided To Live Four Seasons In The Wild

    The couple named Miriam and Peter apparently decided to try and live 'four seasons' in the wild. Miriam claimed that the only thing that she missed during the first winter of their travel was her shampoo since she developed a bad bout of dandruff.

    Array

    Peter Asked Her To Try The Eskimo Trick

    Peter suggested her the solution that the Eskimos used. The Eskimos get rid of their dandruff with morning urine. So Miriam decided to give it a go.

    Array

    She Collected Her Morning Pee

    'Peeing in a little tin' seemed to be a nasty thing, but Miriam was keen on getting rid of her dandruff and hence started collecting her pee. She wet her hair to allow it to become more absorbent. She washed her hair with the urine.

    Array

    Other Products They Use...

    Apart from the urine technique, the couple claimed that they use other natural products like charcoal and ash to brush their teeth. Apart from this Miriam also uses a Mooncup for her period. She washes it in the nearby rivers so that she doesn't have to carry tampons around.

    What do you think of this couple? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    Read more about: life bizarre weird viral news
    Story first published: Friday, March 29, 2019, 12:41 [IST]
