    She Had An Allergic Reaction After Swallowing Her Partner’s Semen!

    By

    Lovemaking sessions can sometimes cost you dearly and this case is a perfect example of how you can nearly get killed as well!

    This is a case of a woman who swallowed her partner's semen during a sexual act and was left with an allergic reaction.

    Semen

    Check out the details of this bizarre incident and it will surely leave you baffled!

    Array

    She Just Had Sex With Her Partner!

    The unidentified woman is 31 years old. She is from Spain and had apparently swallowed her partner's semen after which she began to vomit. She even struggled to breathe and broke out in hives.

    Array

    She Suffered From An Allergic Reaction

    The woman is reported to have suffered from a life-threatening allergic reaction to penicillin. This happened to her after she performed oral sex on her partner and swallowed his semen.

    Array

    The Man Had Consumed Antibiotics Just A Few Hours Before!

    The medics revealed that the man had apparently consumed the antibiotic penicillin and the woman's allergy to penicillin put her into anaphylactic shock.

    Array

    This Is One Of The Rarest Cases!

    The case is believed to be the first of its kind ever recorded. The medics are sharing the case details and warning people to be careful when they are engaging in sexual activities with partners while they are on medication.

    What do you think of this case? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 17:59 [IST]
