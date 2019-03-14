She Had An Allergic Reaction After Swallowing Her Partner’s Semen! Life oi-Syeda Farah Noor

Lovemaking sessions can sometimes cost you dearly and this case is a perfect example of how you can nearly get killed as well!

This is a case of a woman who swallowed her partner's semen during a sexual act and was left with an allergic reaction.

Check out the details of this bizarre incident and it will surely leave you baffled!

She Just Had Sex With Her Partner! The unidentified woman is 31 years old. She is from Spain and had apparently swallowed her partner's semen after which she began to vomit. She even struggled to breathe and broke out in hives. Most Read: Incredible Facts About Lovemaking!

She Suffered From An Allergic Reaction The woman is reported to have suffered from a life-threatening allergic reaction to penicillin. This happened to her after she performed oral sex on her partner and swallowed his semen. Most Read: Unknown Facts About Love Bites The Man Had Consumed Antibiotics Just A Few Hours Before! The medics revealed that the man had apparently consumed the antibiotic penicillin and the woman's allergy to penicillin put her into anaphylactic shock. Most Read: Illegal Things In India That You Are Not Aware Of This Is One Of The Rarest Cases! The case is believed to be the first of its kind ever recorded. The medics are sharing the case details and warning people to be careful when they are engaging in sexual activities with partners while they are on medication. What do you think of this case? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.