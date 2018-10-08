ENGLISH

"Winter Penis" Not Only Affects The Size But Also…

By

Several weather-related factors influence our health. From feeling cold to sweating in the hot weather, our body reacts differently to different temperatures.

Here, in this article, we shall reveal to you the facts about 'winter penis' and the cons of how it affects a man.

Winter Penis Not Only Affects Size

In this winter penis condition, the man not only feels stressed out physically but also mentally as well.

Learn more details about this condition as well.

Array

The Penis Not Only Shrinks

As the weather gets colder, men are bound to undergo some significant health-related issues such as ‘winter penis condition' where the men would notice that their penis might experience shrinkage, but also see decreased erections. They would even face difficulty in reaching an orgasm.

Array

The Experts Reveal

The experts revealed that the men can see their penis shrink up to 50% in length and in width, it would be 20-30%, the moment the weather turns chilly. During this time, the experts also revealed that the testicles also retract and get closer to the body to stay warm.

Array

Due To The Cold, The Body Tenses

It is said that when the weather turns chilly, the body tenses and constricts. It was revealed that becoming arousal and maintaining an erection during this time was quite challenging. Apart from this, during the cold weather, the penis is also believed to "desensitise", which means it becomes less responsive to the touch as well.

Array

The Disorder That You Would Suffer From

Experts reveal that people also suffer from ‘seasonal affective disorder' (SAD) during winter and this is a mood disorder. Individuals who suffer from the condition tend to display normal mental health throughout the year, but they tend to become depressed during the winter season.

