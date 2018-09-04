Only 5% Of The World's Population Have These Body Parts

Having an extra finger can make you feel like a special person and there are those individuals who fall into this category as these people have rare body features.
Here, in this article, we are revealing to you the details of people who have rare body features and this is something unique and special that some people are unaware of.
Check out the rare body features that people have and you will not believe that only 5% of the world's population have them.
Find out more...
A Hole Near The Ear
This is also known as congenital auricular fistula. A hole is said to form during the foetal development of the individual. According to reports, only 5% of the world's population has it. The hole is not at all harmful to the body.
Ability To Judge Colours
Tetrachromacy is an ability to distinguish colours better than most of the individuals. Women are mostly believed to fall into this category. For example, if you see only green, a woman with this condition would see different shades of green. According to research, while ordinary people can see a maximum of one million colours, these individuals can identify over 99 million shades!
Additional Ribs
This is one of the rarest conditions that are found mostly in women. The size of the ribs can vary from small to full-grown, and according to studies they are known as cervical ribs. These ribs are located near the cervical spine area.
Dense Bones
According to research, there is a gene known as the LRP5 gene which gives bones all the mineral that they need to maintain themselves. But, in recent times, scientists have discovered that there is another type of LRP5 which seems to make bones dense enough that it turns out to be unbreakable.
Long Palmar Muscle
There is not much detail about this, but one can only tell that these are not muscles, but these are believed to be a legacy that was left behind by our ancestors who used to climb trees.
Double Eye Lashes
This is also known as ‘distichiasis' which is also an unusual body feature. Generally, people love to flaunt this feature as it has become a fashion trend.
