When Supermoon, Blue Moon And Lunar Eclipse Will Happen On A Single Day!

The start of 2018 witnessed a full moon on the 1st and 2nd and to our pleasant surprise, the month end would also witness a full moon on the 31st!
The uniqueness of January 31st is that on this particular day, the world would witness a rare phenomenon in which the Super Moon, Blue Moon and Lunar Eclipse would all happen in a single day!
This day is said to be a rare celestial event that happens only once in 150 years! When the super moon, blue moon and lunar eclipse occur on the same day, then the result will be a "super blue total lunar eclipse."
Here, we bring to you some of the details and meanings of the super moon, blue moon and lunar eclipse to get a better understanding of the events happening on this day.
All About 'The Full Moon'
The mid-point of the 29-day lunar cycle is marked by the Full Moon. This is the day when the Moon is seen sitting opposite to the Sun and is said to fully illuminate the light reflected from the Sun.
On The Full Moon Day…
On a full moon day, both the Sun and the Moon are seen opposing each other on opposite sides of the zodiac signs and as a result, it makes it challenging for the energies around us.
The Sun Factor Based On Astrology
According to astrology, 'The Sun' represents our ‘outer-world', our identity, or even our personality or ego. It also represents as to how we shine our light into the world. It also offers us strength, courage and an illuminated insight of the soul.
The Moon Factor Based On Astrology
According to astrology, the Moon represents our ‘inner world', our hidden emotions or desires, even our fears/worries and our dreams. It also represents our feelings and unconscious beliefs. It also offers us the ability to feel, learn from the past and creatively unlock and express our essence.
The Astrological Effect Of The Full Moon
On the full moon day, both the Sun and the Moon are said to oppose each other. This can cause tension and unwanted friction. While, on the other hand, it can also have a greater amplification of vision and potential possibilities. It is the time to acknowledge the beauty of life.
All About The Super Moon
Super moon is a phenomenon in which the full moon is said to be the closest to the Earth. The last super moon the earth witnessed was on Dec 3, 2017. It makes the moon look bigger than its usual visible size, which is almost 14 percent larger than its regular visible size.
All About The Lunar Eclipse
Lunar eclipse is a phenomenon that occurs when a full moon enters the Earth's shadow. In simpler words, a lunar eclipse can only happen on a full moon day. This is the only time when the Earth is in between the Moon and the Sun.
It Would Be Interesting To See…
Now, it would be interesting to see what happens when the "super blue total lunar eclipse" occurs. Do keep a check on our tab, as we bring in more details of how this rare day would affect our health and influence our stars!
