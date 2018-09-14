Women Are Sticking Wasp Nests In Their Vagina For This Reason!

When a woman gives birth, it is a common thing for the vagina to expand. Due to this reason, there are many women who lose their self-confidence as their partners show disinterest in them.
To avoid all these unwanted situations, women are often seen finding some of the easy ways in which they can tighten their vagina. Though there are several ways in which a woman can tighten her vagina, the trick of inserting wasps nest takes away the cake.
Check out the reason why women use wasp nests and also why doctors are warning women of not inserting the wasp nests in their vagina.
Women Believe
According to online details, women online believe that this ground-up substance is said to restore the uterine wall after childbirth. It is also believed that it helps in healing an episiotomy cut as well as it also helps in cleaning out the vagina.
The Wrong Information Being Circulated
It is noticed that most of the traditional health sites claim that oak galls are good for the vagina. They claim that when the gall or the wasp nest is grounded into a paste it can tighten and dry the vagina.
Oak Galls Are Nothing But Wasp Nests
Oak galls are formed when the gall wasp are said to lays eggs in a tree's leaf buds and the larva is said to develop while inside the gall. It is believed that this will restore the uterine wall after childbirth.
But Doctors Are Warning About It
Doctors claim that inserting wasp nests in the vagina is not considered to beneficial in any way as its side effects include painful sex, a lack of healthy bacteria and an increased risk of contracting HIV as well.
Instead It Dries Up The Vagina
The doctors claim that drying up of the vaginal mucosa increases the risk of abrasions during sex. Inserting the wasp nests can destroy the protective mucous layer and as a result it can cause havoc with the good bacteria.
