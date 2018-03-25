Zodiac Signs That Are Known To Be The Nicest Of The Lot

Are you tired of hearing that you are the nicest guy all the time? Or do you feel that a friend of yours is way too sweet for real?
Your being nice can be due to your zodiac sign. Here, we bring in the details of the best zodiac signs that are known to be the nicest. These individuals are known to go a step ahead in helping others.
One needs to know that your excessive kindness is allowing others to take advantage of you and this is something that can make you start to doubt yourself as well.
So, check on to understand about the nicest traits of these zodiac signs.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
If you belong to this sign, then you are always there whenever someone needs you, which means you are the therapist. Though you have the tendency to keep your problems to yourself, everyone else loves to dump all their drama, angst, and emotions on you. Although you enjoy being there for others, there are times when you need to help yourself as well.
Solution for being way too nice: "You need to carve out some time for your own emotional well-being. And also practice self-care."
Libra (September 23-October 22)
You have a hard time making decisions, especially where others are concerned. This is because you do not like to hurt others by your outcome. Being the "too nice" person is also the reason why you are not a big fan of conflict and confrontation.
Solution: If you are nice, may be everybody will get along and be happy with you. But there are times when you need to stick up for yourself, no matter what the consequences are.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
You tend to be way too nice and trusting as an individual. You tend to give others the benefit of doubt. People tend to take advantage of your niceness and this is something that will definitely push it to see how much you can take it. This is because you can take a lot. You are very generous and if you fail to help others, you tend to feel like a loser. You are there to save the day.
Solution: Start taking each day as a single day, as this will help you understand yourself also in a better way.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
You are an individual who says yes all the time. You are always there for others, especially when they need you. You tend to say yes so much that you start to resent being so agreeable. On the other hand, you don't like to be a compulsive people-pleaser, but this is something that is already a part of you. You also tend to agree on things that you don't wish to do and end up feeling overwhelmed and under-appreciated.
Solution: You cannot help being too nice to others. You need to remember that you don't have to be overly nice, so that people will like you.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
If you are expected to do a task at work, then you tend to do it at an accelerated speed. You tend to be one of the favourite of all, so much so that everyone comes to you when they need help or guidance. You work too much and can also handle many projects in a single go, as you don't like to let anyone down. Apart from this, you also tend to volunteer for the jobs that no one else would want to do.
Solution: You need to start practicing saying a NO for your own sake. Remember that you cannot do everything for others. You need to hold on to some of that for your own self.
