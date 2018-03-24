Zodiacs That Love To Have A Private Life

Virgo: Aug 24-Sept 23

Virgos tend to be great listeners. This does not mean that they would never give in their opinion. It is just that they hold back a little and let others confess. They are very clever when it comes to listening to the others. On the other hand, they might not jump up and down screaming in glee when they see their close ones. But they will listen intently to whatever they have to say.

Taurus: April 20-May 20

They are a good example of people who are reserved; but this does not mean in an anti-social way. They love to party and be around people. On the other hand, they just don't feel the need to always monopolise the conversation. Apart from this, they are able to carry themselves on conversations with a variety of individuals but they don't share the messier parts of their lives with everybody. Hence, knowing their hidden side is tough for others.

Zodiac Predictions: People Who Are Masters Of Moving On In Life



Capricorn: Dec 23-Jan 20

Being cautious and patient makes them reserved. They think before they act. There are times in which they would rather wait than make a mistake. On the other hand, even though they can be extremely social, they need some time alone to decompress themselves. It may take some time for them to relax around others, as they don't like to feel foolish. Apart from all this, they have a great sense of humour and they are highly entertaining as well.

Pisces: Feb 19-Mar 20

Pisces individuals are known for being extremely sensitive. They don't want to do something that could upset the others. Sometimes, people assume that these individuals are being quiet. But they don't feel comfortable or they are unhappy. They just don't like to be forced into a conversation. On the other hand, they can be perfectly happy-looking individuals at people. They daydream a little bit, and hear what others have to say. They are introspective, until they feel compelled to speak or act.

Dating Traits That Define You On The Basis Of Your Zodiac Sign

Scorpio: Oct 24-Nov 22

They have that air of mystery, so no matter what kind of an emotional turmoil they are going through, they wouldn't share the same with their close ones. It is likely that they are going to keep it to themselves. They are also known to take the time to consider on how much time they are going to reveal about themselves to one person or the other. One needs to remember that no matter how well someone knows these individuals, there are some things that they will never know, and this is why they tend to come across as being cautious and reserved.

Libra: Sept 24-Oct 23

They tend to become reserved when they feel uncomfortable. This does not mean that they are not affectionate, it is just that they need to ensure that they feel safe before they smother you with their love. Even though they can be very outgoing and sociable, they tend to hold back on their emotional outbursts. On the other hand, there are times when their insecurities make them reticent to go out as well.