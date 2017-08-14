Heard About The Mother Teresa Of Pakistan? Everything To Know About Ruth Pfau Life oi-Syeda Farah Noor

Who does not know about Mother Teresa, her dedication to serve the people of India and her motherly affection towards those who were afflicted with ailments? She dedicated her entire life to cure the diseased and poor people.

How many people like Mother Teresa do we actually know in today's world? This is the story of a similar kind of a woman, named Ruth Pfau, who is known as the Mother Teresa of Pakistan. Born on 9 September 1929 in Leipzig, Weimar Republic (now Germany), Ruth Pfau died at the age of 87 on 10 August 2017 in Pakistan.

What caught our attention was the "Mother Teresa" tag that she had against her name, when the news was out. This made us do a bit of research on her and here's what we found out.

One can say she is a forgotten hero of Pakistan, as she dedicated her life just like how Mother Teresa did in India. So, read on to know more about the Mother Teresa of Pakistan.

She Was Not A Pakistani She was born in Germany, but her heart belonged to Pakistan. She made Pakistan her homeland when she arrived there in 1960 and since then she'd devoted her life in service of tuberculosis and leprosy patients in Pakistan. Her Inspiration… It was after the horrors of the World War II in her native Germany that she decided to dedicate her life to serving humanity, by becoming a doctor and joining the Daughters of the Heart of Mary order, founded during the French Revolution. Also Read:Meet The Oldest Surgeon In The World She Found Her Goal... Pfau in an interview with one of the leading media groups told that, she never forgot that young man she met on her first stay in Karachi, the patient who crawled towards her in the dirt because he'd been convinced there was nothing more for him than that. Her Entire Life Was Dedicated To Serve The People She had studied medicine at the Universities in Mainz and Marburg before joining the Catholic order of the Daughters of the Heart of Mary, the organization that sent her abroad as a missionary. And as fate had it, she came to Pakistan. She Helped In Controlling The Disease It is said that leprosy remained as a problem in Pakistan from the 1950s until about 1996; and this wonderful woman Pfau played a key role in the efforts taken by the Pakistan government and the World Health Organization in bringing the disease under control. She Was Praised For Her Work... Pfau was praised by the Prime Minister and the Army Chief of Pakistan for her contributions towards freeing the country of a contagious disease like leprosy, which can cause disfigurement in the persons suffering from it. But this just lasted as a bubble, as she slowly became a forgotten hero. If you've got or know of any such inspirational people and their stories, do share them with us in the comment section below.