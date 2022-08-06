Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign: Steps To Pin A Flag And Download The Certificate Insync oi-Shivangi Karn

Har Ghar Tiranga is a campaign organised by Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage the citizens of India to bring the Tiranga i.e. our national flag to their homes and hoist it to commemorate India's 75th year of independence. The campaign is urged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bringing the tricolour home as a nation in the 75th year of independence becomes symbolic of not only a personal connection to the Tiranga but also of our commitment to nation-building. The initiative's goal is to instil patriotism in the hearts of the people and raise awareness about the Indian National Flag.

PM Modi has also emphasised changing our social media account display pictures (DPs) to the Tricolour.

Raksha Bandhan Recipe: How To Prepare Gulab Jamun From Sweet Potatoes

How To Participate In Har Ghar Tiranga?

If you are taking part in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, you can upload your photos to harghartiranga.com to have them featured on the website. By registering for the campaign, you can obtain a Har Ghar Tiranga certificate.

Steps to pin a flag and download the certificate

Step 1: Open the link harghartiranga.com.

Step 2: There will be two main options: "Pin A Flag" and "Upload selfie with flag."

Step 3: Click on the "Pin a flag" option.

Step 4: A page will open to fill in the details of your name and mobile number.

Step 5: You also have to click "Yes" in the pop-up that asks for location access.

Step 6: There will also be an option to login via your Gmail account.

Step 7: After entering your name and phone number, click Next.

Step 8: Select your present location from the map.

Step 9: Click on "Pin a flag" after selecting.

Step 10: You will get a congratulations message that your flag has been pinned.

Step 11: Below the message, there will be an option to download the certificate.

Step 12: Click on the download option. You can both download and share the certificate on media platforms like Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Whatsapp.

Steps to upload a selfie with the flag

Step 1: Click on "upload selfie with flag".

Step 2: Add your name and upload the selfie.

Step 3: Click on the "Submit" option.

This Raksha Bandhan, Treat Your Siblings With The Goodness Of Peanut Laddus: A Must-Try Recipe

So far, over twenty million flags have been pinned, and over four million selfies with the Tricolour have been uploaded to the portal.