This Raksha Bandhan, Treat Your Siblings With The Goodness Of Peanut Laddus: A Must-Try Recipe
Raksha bandhan is approaching, and it's the season to add a bit of sweetness to your siblings' palates. To do the job in an easier way, we have brought to you a recipe for peanut laddus, which is as yummy and delicious as it is quick and easy to make.
Peanuts are an excellent source of phenolic acids, resveratrol, flavonoids, protein and fibre. They are good for lowering cholesterol in the body and reducing the risk of heart-related diseases. Also, consuming peanuts or related products helps keep us fuller for longer. [1]
This peanut laddu recipe requires a bit of cooking and only three ingredients. This is the reason it can be prepared in no more than 15 minutes and also makes for a healthy dessert to munch on.
How To Prepare Peanut Laddu
Recipe By: Boldsky
Recipe Type: Sweets
Serves: 3 (6 laddus)
-
- A cup (around 127 g of raw peanuts).
- A tablespoon of melted ghee.
- One-fourth cup of jaggery (grated or powdered)
-
- Roast the peanuts in a thick-bottomed frying pan. Make sure to keep stirring to prevent the peanuts from burning.
- Take them out in a bowl and allow them to cool. Cooling the peanuts after roasting helps make them crunchy.
- Once they are cooled, rub them in between your palms to remove their skin.
- In a grinder, add the peanuts and grind once or twice to form a coarse powder.
- Pour them out on a plate.
- Add jaggery and ghee again to the grinder and grind once or twice.
- Pour them out and mix both the powdered mixtures properly.
- The mixture will be able to hold shape.
- Prepare round balls and serve.
- You can store the remaining in an airtight container.
- Make sure to not grind the peanuts too much, as it will release oil and turn into peanut butter. People with a peanut allergy should consult a medical expert before consuming peanut laddus.
- People - 1
- Calories - 196 kcal
- Protein - 6 g
- Carbohydrates - 12g
- Iron - 1 mg
- Fiber - 2 g
