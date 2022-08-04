Raksha Bandhan Recipe: How To Prepare Gulab Jamun From Sweet Potatoes Recipes oi-Shivangi Karn

Raksha Bandhan is a day to celebrate the sweet bond between brothers and sisters. Sweets help enhance the importance of the day and bring a cheerful smile to everyone's face. As this year's Raksha Bandhan is around the corner, people may be looking for some easy to prepare and less time taking sweet recipes.

Here is the recipe for gulab jamuns made with sweet potatoes. From the usual gulab jamuns which we prepare, this recipe is a bit different in both ingredients and taste. You can yourself taste the jamuns after preparing it and experience its yummy flavour and texture that cause it to melt in the mouth.

How To Prepare Gulab Jamun From Sweet Potatoes

Ingredients Two medium-sized sweet potatoes. Eight pistachios. A tablespoon of all purpose flour. Around 170 g or a cup of sugar to prepare sugar syrup. Half cup of water. One-fourth teaspoon of cardamom powder. Oil for frying.

How to Prepare Wash the sweet potatoes and pressure cook them for up to 3-4 whistles. Make sure the water covers the potatoes. Once done, cool the sweet potatoes, remove their skin and roughly chop into 4-5 pieces. Take a masher and mash them well, making sure there are no small chunks left. Add maida and knead them with light hands to prepare a dough. Divide the dough into eight equal portions. Make small-sized balls from the dough. Take a single dough ball, flatten it, add a single pistachio in the middle and again roll it into the shape of a ball. Do the same with the remainder and keep them aside. In a pan, combine sugar and water and cook them on a low flame, stirring occasionally until a sticky and thick sugar syrup is formed. Once done, switch off the flame, add the cardamon powder and mix well. In a cauldron (kadai), fry the dough balls. Make sure the oil is neither too hot nor too cold. It is best to fry on a medium flame. When the jamuns turn golden brown, take them out on a kitchen paper towel to remove extra oil. Now add them to the sugar syrup and cover with a lid for some time. Once they get soaked completely and become soft, remove them from the syrup. Serve hot.

Instructions You can replace sweet potatoes with potatoes, making sure the latter are small ones as they have a bit of sweetness in them. Nutritional Information People - 8 (8 gulab jamuns)

Calories - 92

Protein - 1 g

Carbohydrates - 20 g

Fiber - 1 g

Calories - 92

Protein - 1 g

Carbohydrates - 20 g

Fiber - 1 g

