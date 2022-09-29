World Heart Day 2022: CDC's 7 Strategies to Live a Heart-Healthy Lifestyle Wellness oi-Amritha K

Every year on the 29th of September, World Heart Day is observed by the World Heart Federation to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease (CVD). Through this global campaign, the federation unites people in the fight against CVD burdens and inspires and drives international action to promote heart-healthy lifestyles.

The theme of World Heart Day for 2022 is "Use Heart for Every Heart." It highlights the goal of bringing people from all over the world together to combat cardiovascular disease.

Read on to know the 7 Strategies to Live a Heart-Healthy Lifestyle, as suggested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

7 Strategies to Live a Heart-Healthy Lifestyle, According To The CDC

A healthy lifestyle can lower your risk of heart disease as well as prevent other serious chronic conditions such as type 2 diabetes and some types of cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are seven strategies for a heart-healthy lifestyle [1].

Strategy 1: Learn Your Health History

Make sure you are aware of your risk factors and discuss them with your family and doctor. Certain health conditions, lifestyles, and family histories can increase your risk of developing high cholesterol. These factors are known as risk factors.

While some of these risk factors cannot be controlled, such as your age or family history, you can take steps to lower your risk for high cholesterol by changing your lifestyle [2][3].

Strategy 2: Eat a Healthy Diet

Reduce your consumption of salt, saturated fat, and added sugar by making healthy choices such as consuming more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean meats, and low-fat dairy products.

Strategy 3: Move More, Sit Less

The average person should engage in 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise per week and at least two days of muscle-strengthening activity. Regular physical activity benefits your overall health, fitness, and quality of life. Additionally, it reduces your risk of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, cancer, depression and anxiety, and dementia.

Strategy 4: Quit Smoking

By quitting tobacco, you can improve your health and reduce the risk of heart disease, cancer, lung disease, and other associated illnesses. Smoking increases the formation of plaque in blood vessels. Coronary Heart Disease is a condition that occurs when the arteries that carry blood to the heart muscle narrow or become blocked by clots. As a result of chemicals in cigarette smoke, blood thickens and forms clots in veins and arteries.

Strategy 5: Choose Your Drinks Wisely

Reduce calories by substituting water for sugary drinks. In addition, limit your alcohol consumption to one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men on the days you consume alcohol.

Strategy 6: Monitor Your Blood Pressure at Home

A self-measured blood pressure monitor is easy to use, and if you require assistance, your doctor can show you how to use one. An individual who engages in self-measured blood pressure monitoring (SMBP) regularly measures and records their blood pressure outside a clinical, community, or public setting, typically at home, using personal blood pressure monitoring devices.

Strategy 7: Take Medicines as Directed

Following your doctor's instructions carefully is important if you take medicine to treat high cholesterol, high blood pressure, or diabetes. Always ask your doctor, nurse, or pharmacist if you are unsure of something.

On A Final Note...

The importance of a healthy heart cannot be overstated. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle at any age can prevent heart disease and lower your risk of suffering a heart attack or stroke [4]. It is never too late to begin protecting your heart. However, even if you have already suffered a heart attack, you can still make a difference by substituting good habits for bad ones to promote good health. The sooner you begin making healthy choices, the longer you will reap the rewards. To maintain good heart health, it is important to choose healthier foods and exercise regularly.