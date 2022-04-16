Why Not To Consume Curd At Night Wellness oi-Shivangi Karn

Curd, also known as yoghurt (when industrially produced), is a traditional fermented dairy product and a staple food widely used in Indian households, either to prepare a dish or to be consumed directly.

Though curd is a healthy food item associated with many health benefits, experts say not to consume the food at night, as it may have specific negative effects on the body.

Here, we will discuss why curd is not to be consumed at night, along with other details.

Nutrients In Curd

Some of the nutrients in curd include:

Calcium

vitamin B2

vitamin B3

vitamin B12

vitamin B6

Zinc

Protein

Magnesium

probiotics. [1]

Health Benefits Of Curd

Some of the health benefits of curd may include:

Boosts the immune system. [2]

Improves digestion.

Strengthens bone and teeth

Slows down ageing

Cuts down cholesterol and lowers the risk of hypertension. [3]

Lowers cortisol or stress levels in the body.

Helps treat diarrhoea symptoms.

Reduces hunger and helps in weight loss.

Controls diabetes.

Types Of Curd As Per Ayurveda

According to Ayurveda, there are a few types of curd that are differentiated based on their taste. This is because different tastes have different effects on the body.

1. Sweet curd or svadu dahi.

2. Sweet and sour curd or svadvamla dahi.

3. Sour curd or amla dahi.

4. Very sour curd or ati amla dahi.

5. Semi-formed curd or manda dahi.

Why Curd Should Not Be Consumed At Night?

Curd provides an abundance of health benefits, only when consumed during the daytime.

According to Ayurveda, when curd is consumed at night, due to its sweet and sour properties, it tends to increase pitta and Kapha of the body and cause complications.

Kapha dosha is earth and water components. According to Ayurveda, this bio-energy is particularly associated with stability, cohesion and energy storage. On the other hand, pitta dosha represents heat energy in the body.

A study also says that curd is considered to be unwholesome in many dosha imbalance disorders due to its wrong consumption. [4]

At night, the Kapha and pitta of the body rise naturally. Consuming curd can increase these two dosas further in the body, despite lowering Vata dosha or dosha related to elements like space and air such as bloating and dizziness.

In simple terms, at night, the digestive system and the immune system of the body get weakened. As the body's temperature is increased at night (high Kapha and Pitta), foods such as curd, which is already hot in nature, are suggested to be avoided, as its consumption can increase the body temperature further and negatively affect the body in many ways.

Side Effects

Some of the symptoms of increased Kapha are:

Excess mucus production.

Morning stiffness. [5]

Increases in body weight.

Nose congestion

Slow bowel movement.

Diarrhoea

Acidity

Oily skin and hair.

Allergies. [6]

Some of the symptoms of increased pitta or body heat are:

Hormonal imbalance

Increased hunger

Loss of hair

Sore throat

Bad breath

Pain during menstruation

Insomnia

Risk of infection.

Things To Keep In Mind

Some studies say people with a weakened immune system or those prone to cough and cold are at increased risk of experiencing side effects due to Kapha and pitta imbalance, however, those with strong immunity may not experience the symptoms and can consume small amounts of curd at night.

Sour, extremely sour or sour and sweet-tasting curd cause more symptoms than sweet-tasting curd.

Taking curd with ghee, honey, gooseberry (amla), black pepper, fenugreek powder, and green gram soup at night may help lower its negative effects.

Avoid heating the curd.

To Conclude

If you love consuming curd but are prone to cough, cold and stomach issues, it is suggested to consume buttermilk at night instead of curd.