Probiotics And Prebiotics: What’s the Difference Between The Two And Why Are They Important?

Probiotics Vs Prebiotics

1. Probiotics are microorganism (bacteria and yeast) present in the digestive tract. They are referred to as good bacteria as they help maintain gut health.

Prebiotics are non-digestible fibres found in various foods. They do not get digested easily, but pass directly through the colon where they serve as food for probiotics and help them grow and thrive.

2. Probiotics are created by a process of fermentation. When a person consumes prebiotic foods, they do not get digested by the small intestine and pass to the large intestine, where they get fermented and help produce good bacteria in the system.

Prebiotics are fibres that do not get digested by the gut.

3. Probiotics are naturally created by fermenting prebiotics fibres. When we consume unhealthy foods, the healthy bacterial colonies die out causing digestive problems. Foods that naturally contain live bacteria include yoghurt, miso, tempeh, certain soybean products, olive pickles and sauerkraut. Probiotic nutritional supplements are also available.

Prebiotics foods include garlic, onion, artichokes, unrefined raw grains, asparagus, banana, apple skin, oats, flaxseed, beans, berries, chicory roots, wheat and barley.

4. Probiotics are useful in treating inflammatory bowel diseases and intestinal issues.

Prebiotics help control glucose levels, provide metabolic support, help in the absorption of vitamins and minerals, act as a laxative and strengthen the immune system.

5. Probiotics offer numerous health benefits apart from keeping the digestive system healthy. They help perform many other vital body functions such as keeping depressive symptoms at bay..

Prebiotics offer nutrition and create favourable situations for the probiotics to flourish and grow.

Prebiotics and probiotics have a symbiotic relationship for digestive health. They both are essential for a healthy digestive system and a healthy body. However, when we take antibiotics for a bacterial infection, harmful bacteria, along with some good bacteria get killed in the process. Therefore, it is suggested to take a probiotic nutritional supplements after antibiotics as they help replace the good bacteria. Also, both should be consumed in moderation or some digestive tract problems may arise. [1]

Curd, Alcohol, Candies And Other Foods To Avoid When You Have Common Cold