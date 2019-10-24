ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Things That Could Happen To Your Body If You Eat Too Much Meat

    By

    Meat is a great source of protein and healthy fats. Both of these nutrients are required for the proper functioning of the body, which is why meat should be a part of your diet. However, the downside is consuming meat in excessive quantities has an adverse effect on the body, which we are going to discuss in this article.

    Meat is a high-protein food and having it in excess might not necessarily work for all body types and may affect metabolism. While one might not have any problems after eating a heavy meat diet, another might experience pain and discomfort after meat consumption.

    Listed here are some signs that your body can't process meat when eaten excessively.

    1. Bloating

    After eating meat if you feel bloated, it could be a sign of malabsorption and an indication that the food hasn't been digested properly. If you experience abdominal discomfort after consuming meat eliminate it from your diet. Bloating often causes pain, discomfort and a stuffed feeling in the stomach [1] .

    2. Constipation

    Meat, especially red meat, contains less fibre, which potentially increases the risk of constipation. Also, red meat is high in fat and high-fat foods take longer to digest, leading to indigestion and constipation [2] .

    8 Things That Happen When You Stop Eating Meat

    3. Bad breath

    Eating high-protein foods such as meat in excessive quantities may cause bad breath. This occurs when your body goes into a metabolic state called ketosis, which releases chemicals that give off an unpleasant fruity smell.

    4. Fatigue

    Foods that are high in protein contain an amino acid called tryptophan, which is used by the body to produce serotonin that causes fatigue and drowsiness [3] .

    5. Nausea

    According to a study, men who eat a lot of red meat have an increased risk of a painful inflammatory condition of the colon called diverticulitis, which causes severe stomach pain and nausea. Men who ate the most red meat per week were 58% more likely to develop diverticulitis compared to men who ate less red meat [4] .

    10 Health Benefits Of Crab Meat

    View Article References
    1. [1] Lea, R., & Whorwell, P. J. (2005). Expert commentary--bloating, distension, and the irritable bowel syndrome.MedGenMed : Medscape general medicine,7(1), 18.
    2. [2] Taba Taba Vakili, S., Nezami, B. G., Shetty, A., Chetty, V. K., & Srinivasan, S. (2015). Association of high dietary saturated fat intake and uncontrolled diabetes with constipation: evidence from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.Neurogastroenterology and motility : the official journal of the European Gastrointestinal Motility Society,27(10), 1389–1397.
    3. [3] Górska-Warsewicz, H., Laskowski, W., Kulykovets, O., Kudlińska-Chylak, A., Czeczotko, M., & Rejman, K. (2018). Food Products as Sources of Protein and Amino Acids-The Case of Poland.Nutrients,10(12), 1977.
    4. [4] Cao, Y., Strate, L. L., Keeley, B. R., Tam, I., Wu, K., Giovannucci, E. L., & Chan, A. T. (2018). Meat intake and risk of diverticulitis among men.Gut,67(3), 466–472.

    More MEAT News

    Read more about: meat red meat signs health
    Story first published: Thursday, October 24, 2019, 19:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 24, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue