COVID-19: List Of Drugs That May Fight Coronavirus Symptoms

Finding A Medicine To Treat COVID-19 Currently, there are no medicines that can prevent or cure COVID-19, and researchers are testing and developing new therapeutic options. However, there are certain medications, that are already available, that can help alleviate mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms [2]. The following list contains medications that may relieve mild COVID-19 symptoms, also experimental antiviral drugs and other COVID-19 treatments that are currently still under development.

1. Remdesivir - Ebola Drug The drug remdesivir, an experimental drug developed by Gilead Sciences Inc. Remdesivir was originally developed to treat hepatitis C and was then tested against Ebola virus disease and Marburg virus disease - where the preliminary results were promising. Researchers and health authorities are currently evaluating the safety and efficacy of remdesivir for adults with moderate or severe COVID-19 [3]. On 29 April, Gilead Sciences Inc. announced that in Phase 3 of the drug application, Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease. More than half of patients in both treatment groups were discharged from the hospital by Day 14 of the medicine application [4].

2. Hydroxychloroquine And Chloroquine - Malaria Drug Hydroxychloroquine was one of the most common terms discussed in the early weeks of April, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Hydroxychloroquine is a prescription drug which comes in the form of oral tablets and can be used as part of combination therapy and is used in the treatment of malaria [5]. And chloroquine phosphate is an antimalarial and amebicide drug that is used in the treatment and prevention of malaria and amebiasis, an infection of the intestines with a parasite called Entamoeba histolytica (E. histolytica) [6]. Hydroxychloroquine May Cause Low Blood Sugar While the FDA has not approved either of these medications for treating COVID-19, an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for both hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine was issued for drugs - approval of the drug's use in certain cases [7].

3. Favipiravir - Influenza Drug This drug has been proven effective against RNA viruses, such as influenza and rhinovirus [8], and also acts as preventive medicine for Ebola virus infections. A research team is currently investigating the safety and efficacy of favipiravir for treating moderate COVID-19 [9].

4. Kaletra - HIV Drug The HIV drug Kaletra has been in use for months in hospitals in Wuhan where the drug is being prescribed along with a second drug, bismuth potassium citrate [10]. It is stated that the drug can help reduce the viral load of those who are infected by the coronavirus disease.

5. Interferon Beta - Lung Disease Drug The antiviral drug is commonly used in cases where the cause of an infection is unknown [11]. As it had shown effectiveness in fighting SARS, Interferon Beta is being tested for COVID-19. The drug helps prevent immune attacks by blocking the action and help reduce inflammation and the body's immune reaction [12]. It has also been proven effective in the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis [13].

6. Acetaminophen - Pain Reliever Acetaminophen is an analgesic (pain-releiving drug) that help relieve minor aches and pains due to headache, muscular aches, backache, minor pain of arthritis, the common cold, toothache, and premenstrual and menstrual cramps [14]. It is also used to manage fever. The WHO had recommended using acetaminophen to help reduce fever and aches and pains related to this coronavirus infection [15].

7. Losartan - Blood Pressure Drug Losartan is a generic blood-pressure medication, which is currently under study for helping patients with COVID-19 [16]. The high blood pressure medicine works by blocking a receptor that can raise blood pressure. Like the nature of any other study, the research on the relation between COVID-19 and hypertension medication also had conflicting views where some researchers have suggested hypertension medication as a potential treatment for COVID-19, while some proposed it may increase the complications [17]. COVID-19 & Hypertension

8. Over-the-counter Cough Medicine Initially, some researchers had pointed out that over-the-counter cough medicines aren't effective in treating mild COVID-19 symptoms. But current theories state that these medicines can be tried [18]. Studies are currently undergoing [19].

9. Plasma Therapy Another treatment, while not a drug, that has shown promise in COVID-19 treatment is plasma therapy [20]. The method uses convalescent plasma which is extracted from the blood of recovered COVID-19 patients, that is said to contain antibodies that neutralize SARS-CoV-2. Disulfiram, a drug used in the treatment of alcoholism is also being studied as it was used in the SARS and MERS outbreaks and helps to produce an immune response [21]. Diarrhoea medicine, loperamide is being considered in the treatment for COVID-19 as diarrhoea has now been listed as one of the symptoms of COVID-19 [22]. A head lice drug, called Ivermectin was found to have the potential to be used as a possible treatment for the COVID-19 disease [23].