11 Ways To Care For Your Mental Health
Mental health is equally important to us as physical health. When people say that emotional wellness is vital for the wellbeing of a person, they are not wrong. The perception of good health is not only limited to how well your body functions but also, how happy and emotionally balanced you are.
According to WHO, people with mental health disorder die 10 to 20 years earlier than normal people. Also, suicide, the second leading cause of death due to poor mental health leads to the death of 1 person in every 40 second. This shows how important mental health is for the psychological wellbeing of a person.
Here are 11 amazing ways that will help you care for your mental health and ultimately, protect your overall health.
1. Accept and understand your mental health
Many people don't want to accept the fact that they are under some kind of mental disorder out of social fear. The first step to care for your mental health is by accepting this fact fearlessly and understanding its causes. This helps in finding the best solution to your mental health problems and solving it before its too late.
2. Distraction is always better
Depression often leads a person to loneliness and disconnect them from the world. Distracting your mind to things you love like watching a movie, playing your favourite game or engaging in a new hobby is the best way to manage your mental health problems. This helps to keep your mind busy and channel your stress elsewhere giving you a light-minded feeling.
3. Talk about it
The best way to get rid of mental health problems is by connecting to people. Expressing and sharing your emotions to friends and family help to release stress and put the mind at ease. The more you interact and share your problems with people, the more you get rid of those feelings which have been torturing you from inside.
4. Sleep is important
Many people get so preoccupied with the problems in life and work that they forget to sleep. A decrease in sleeping hours can lead to poor moods, lack of concentration and other health issues. Take a proper sleep of at least 7 hours to maintain good mental health.
5. Food choice
Our diet quality and choice of food impact a lot on our mental health. Nowadays, due to low access to healthy food, many young adults are facing mental health symptoms. To cope with that, eat foods which are full of nutrition and helps to maintain our brain health. Also, avoid processed and fast foods and try to include as many veggies in your daily diet.
6. Self-esteem
It is very important to set a positive belief towards life and respect for self. People with high self-esteem have better social relations and more satisfactory lives while people with low self-esteem suffer from emotional and other mental problems like anxiety and depression.
7. Count your blessings
Mental health sufferers often see the negative aspects of their lives, which put them in a more depressing state. To get rid of it, try to be grateful for all the good things in your life.. This will help to bring positivity into your mind and give you the confidence to face any negative situation. It also helps boost your mental health.
8. Exercise
A healthy mind is directly proportional to a healthy body. Researchers say that exercise is the best way to release our stress. Exercising daily keeps us physically fit as well as helps in the secretion of a happy hormone called dopamine.
Early Warning Signs Of Mental Health Problems
Mental health problems are accompanied by many feelings and behaviours. Some of the early signs are as follows:
- Staying away from people
- Feeling hopeless
- Feeling less energetic all the time
- Drug abuse
- Mood swings
- Harming yourself
- Confused
- Problems in performing daily tasks
- Lack of concentration
- Eating too much or too little