Expert Article: Track Your Metabolism In Real-Time Wellness oi-Dr Medha Gupta

Did you know that the global monthly search on the internet for "how to lose weight" is approximately 5,50,000? Quite rightly so, weight management and fitness are trending now. Gyms, fitness centres, yoga classes, and diet counsellors mushrooming in every other nook and corner.

Weight management is closely related to the "metabolism of the body." It is complex and multifactorial. It is important to address the underlying problems of eating patterns and lifestyle choices. In this case, knowing your metabolism makes it simpler to comprehend your nutritional and physical fitness requirements.

What is metabolism?

Metabolism is the process by which your body digests food and liquids. It is a series of complex chemical reactions that use the calories in food and oxygen to produce energy at rest and in action. Hence, metabolism is a key indicator of weight management.

Terms related to metabolism:

BMR/ RMR: Basal Metabolic Rate or Resting Metabolic Rate - it is the metabolism in the body to perform the activities of breathing, keeping the heart beating to circulate blood, growing and repairing cells, and adjusting hormone levels.

How can you measure metabolism:

Your doctor or dietician can measure your metabolism through manual calculations from the blood report. Like in every other field, technology has created a number of tools to track metabolism in real time.

How does the device measure BMR?

It uses two methods to do so:

1. Measures the carbon-dioxide levels in the blood: The respiration rate is an indicator of the number of calories you burn.

2. Measuring body weight: BMI ( Basal metabolic rate ) will be used to measure body fat percentage.

Here are a few examples of available metabolic trackers:

1. Lumen

2. LEVL

3. Fitbit Aria 2 Smart Scale,

4. Nokia Body Composition Smart Scale,

5. Garmin Index Smart Scale,

6. QardioBase Smart Scale

7. Ultrahuman ring

To discuss a few:

1. Lumen:

Lumen is the first publicly accessible tool and app that shows you whether you're burning fat or carbohydrates in real-time.

Lumen's technology uses a flow meter and CO2 sensor to measure the amount of CO2 in a single breath. The first two weeks of morning measurements establish your baseline and are known as your "Lumen Flex score." Measurements are taken early in the day, typically after you have been awake for an hour but before you have eaten anything. The Flex Score measures the adaptability of your metabolism.

After the initial morning measurement, a customized nutrition recommendation based on macros will be produced.

2. LEVL:

It is an FDA-approved device that measures acetone in the breath to predict an individual's fat loss accurately. Your breath's acetone concentration rises as your body uses more fat for energy compared to carbohydrates.

The device provides results in just 15 seconds that determine true fat metabolism, boost motivation, and verify diet adherence. A true understanding of how one's body functions are possible by LEVL, which promotes successful weight loss and weight management.

3. Fitbit Aria 2 Smart Scale:

The Fitbit Aria 2 is a wireless smart scale that measures weight, body mass index (BMI), and body fat percentage using cutting-edge technology to control your fitness. Typically, a body fat percentage between 10 and 22 per cent for men and 20 and 32 per cent for women is regarded as healthy.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, October 24, 2022, 9:28 [IST]