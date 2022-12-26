Just In
- 1 hr ago What To Do When You Are In Love With Two People: 10 Tips That Will Help You
- 1 hr ago Why Do We Get Attracted To Certain People? 8 Powerful Indicators, According To Science
- 6 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 26 December 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 14 hrs ago Rashmika Mandanna Fitness: Simple Tips We Can All Use
Don't Miss
- Movies Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Dhanalakshmi Goes For Late-night Bike Ride Post Eviction
- News Karnataka govt to issue new Covid19 guidelines soon ahead of new year celebration
- Technology Infinix Zero Ultra With Curved AMOLED, 200MP Camera Goes On Sale In India: Price
- Education CTET 2022: Admit Card Released for December Exam; Know How to Download
- Automobiles Mahindra Thar 4X2 Gets 1.5L Engine From Marazzo – Driving Impressions Already Out
- Finance 4 Leading Multibagger Small Cap Stocks Set To Issue Bonus Shares In 2023
- Travel Why International Travel Ban Will Not Be Effective in India, See What Experts Are Saying
- Sports NBA: Tatum's Celtics prevail over Bucks in Eastern Conference blockbuster, Doncic dominates for Dallas
Holiday Stress: Tips To Keep It Under Control!
Stress can take over any time - it doesn't really wait for the right time or day - and the holidays are not safe either.
There is no question that the holiday season can bring unpleasant surprises, such as stress and depression. And it is no wonder, considering the multitude of demands associated with the season - shopping, cooking, baking, cleaning and entertaining, just to name a few.
The best way to minimize the stress that comes with the holidays is to follow a few practical tips. In fact, you may even find yourself enjoying the holidays more than you anticipated.
What Causes Holiday Stress?
As the holiday season progresses, it becomes increasingly challenging to prepare every meal the best it's been and to wrap every gift in the most aesthetic way.
Finding the time to attend every party or feeling as though you have been invited to too many parties can also cause stress [1].
Along with these, when you incorporate the financial burden, travel, and visiting family, stress can quickly pile up [2].
In addition, the holiday season can be difficult for those who have lost friends or family members. The memory of the loss can make it difficult for these individuals to cope with the stresses of the holiday season [3].
The effects of holiday stress are similar to those of regular day-to-day stress. The symptoms of holiday stress can include anxiety, sadness, headaches, body aches, inability to sleep and irritability.
How To Manage Holiday Stress?
Here are some tips to manage holiday stress:
1. Prepare in advance
First and foremost, make sure you have a plan for what you can attend in person or virtually. If you're hosting the holidays, create a menu to help you stay organized and make grocery shopping more efficient.
2. Make a budget
During the holiday season, it is important to make a budget and stick to it. Spending money on your loved ones is important, but you should also pay your energy bill. Avoid buying gifts that will need to be repaid.
3. Learn to say no
If you have a lot of obligations over the holidays, it is OK to say no to a few or all of them. It will also relieve some stress. Try sharing your to-do list with your family members so that they can help you get everything done and not push everything unto you.
4. Keep healthy habits in place
This one is very important in managing holiday stress. It is common for the holidays to ruin healthy habits. Getting in a short workout each morning will improve your decision-making throughout the day. Encourage your family to participate in activities to get in extra exercise. You should eat healthy snacks like fresh fruit and vegetables throughout the season as well as fill up before dinner parties and celebrations with tempting, but unhealthy food [4].
5. Set up a relaxing environment
If you are feeling under the weather, try turning on some romantic music, lighting some candles, or opening the windows with a bit of sunlight shining in. Studies have shown that listening to music and enjoying the smell of citrus can boost feelings of happiness, and vitamin D is always a win-win scenario.
6. Keep a realistic perspective
Remember, you are only one person, and you can only accomplish so much. Forget about perfection, and enjoy the company around you this holiday season.
7. Enjoy a break
It is also important to remember your own needs and take time out to relax amidst all the holiday stress. Take a nap, go for a short walk, read a book or watch a funny movie. Studies have shown that laughter can relieve physical tension and stress all over the body [5].
On A Final Note...
Listen to your body and mind when it comes to stress. If you feel stressed, ask yourself why you feel the way you feel and consider how you can manage your stress better. Consult your physician if you need further assistance.
- wellnessDid You Know That Artificial Sweeteners In Traditional Sweets May Cause Anxiety?
- wellnessStress Levels Are Associated With High Salt Intake, Study
- disorders cureInternational Stress Awareness Day: What Is Stress Constipation? How To Manage It
- wellnessCan Stress And Caffeine Adversely Affect Male Fertility?
- wellness5 Signs You Need A Break From Work!
- wellnessStressed? Here Are 6 Indian Fragrances To De-stress
- wellnessExpert Article: Positive Impact Of Music On Mental Health
- disorders cureWhat Is Broken Heart Syndrome (Stress Cardiomyopathy)? Causes, Symptoms And Treatment
- wellnessBangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata Named Among 'Most Stressed Cities In The World': Here's Why
- skin care8 Effects Of Stress On Your Skin And Hair
- beyond loveStress Harms Relationships: How You Can Reduce It During Holidays And Beyond
- diabetesWorld Diabetes Day 2021: Effective Ways To Manage Diabetes During The Winter Season