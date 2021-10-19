Expert Article: The Role Of Aesthetic Medicine In The Modern World Wellness oi-Dr Ruchi Sharma

Throughout this century, the term natural beauty has taken a wide variety of definitions. Aesthetic treatments are rapidly becoming socially sought after in large urbanized communities, and this craze is rapidly progressing towards a flawless sales tactic for all cosmetic surgeons and media alike-proclaiming that one should invest in themselves. What was once seen as a treatment for individuals in dire need is now evolving into a marketable service rendered to those with the means to obtain it. It is clear that demand for aesthetic surgery has skyrocketed in recent years, an increase caused by modern marketing tactics, technological development, as well as the modern idea of individualism and self-expression through artificial body

Emerging countries such as China, Brazil, Mexico, and India present significant opportunities for players operating in the medical aesthetics market. The demand for medical aesthetic devices in these countries is increasing owing to rapid growth in medical tourism, the growing adult (aged 20 and above) population, increasing disposable incomes, and growing awareness about aesthetic specialities. The presence of a large number of surgeons in these emerging countries is also contributing to the growth of the medical aesthetics market.

Social stigmas associated with cosmetic treatments (surgical and nonsurgical) are mainly due to negative perceptions toward aesthetic procedures as well as the presence of religious and ethical concerns related to some aesthetic treatments, such as alterations, augmentations, erasures, and fillings. Although many people undergo some form of appearance-altering treatment, very few of them like to talk about it. Some people consider undergoing invasive anti-ageing treatments, such as BOTOX or cosmetic surgery, as vain, self-centred, or being mentally unwell. Despite the increasing emphasis on looking younger among the elderly population, there are possible negative social consequences related to engaging in cosmetic age concealment. The social stigma attached to aesthetic treatments negatively affects the social acceptance of these procedures, thereby hindering the growth of this market.

On the basis of products, the market is segmented into facial aesthetic products (dermal fillers, botulinum toxin, microdermabrasion, and chemical peels); body contouring devices (nonsurgical fat reduction devices, cellulite reduction devices, and liposuction devices); cosmetic implants [breast implants (silicone implants and saline implants), facial implants, and gluteal cosmetic implants]; hair removal devices (laser hair removal devices and IPL hair removal devices); skin aesthetic devices (laser resurfacing devices, nonsurgical skin tightening devices, micro-needling products, and light therapy devices); tattoo removal devices; thread lift products; physician-dispensed cosmeceuticals and skin lighteners; physician-dispensed eyelash products; and nail treatment laser devices.

The facial aesthetic products segment is expected to hold the largest share of the medical aesthetics market in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the growing patient demand for facial aesthetic treatments, increasing disposable income and spending capabilities, and the rising geriatric population across the globe.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 10:30 [IST]