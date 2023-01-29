Expert Explains, What Is Botox? Know About Therapeutic Vs Cosmetic Botox Differences Wellness oi-Dr Medha Gupta

Botox-a scientific discovery to prove that yes, you can find happiness in a bottle! Botox, which is essentially a toxin, makes your life lovely and toxin-free. Instead of advising you to use Botox to cosmetically even out your skin tone, I'm here to talk about its therapeutic and healing effects.

What Exactly Is Botox?

The isolated and purified form of the exotoxin botulinum is known as botox. It comes from a specific kind of anaerobic bacteria.

Botox is no longer a taboo subject; it is now a popular cosmetic procedure used by both men and women worldwide. However, did you know that it goes beyond mere cosmetics?

Therapeutic versus cosmetic botox differences:

Cosmetic botox is used to treat facial wrinkles and ageing lines, such as forehead lines, crow's feet, and frown lines. Therapeutic botox relaxes the facial muscles. The muscles relax, releasing any tension that may be causing pain in the head and neck area.

Botox Therapy:

Numerous lives have been transformed by therapeutic Botox. The FDA has approved botox injection therapy, which can be used to treat everything from joint disorders to smile corrections.

Let's learn about some of the amazing benefits of therapeutic Botox:

• Head and neck pain management:

Tension headaches are regular, spontaneous headaches that affect the back and sides of the head without nausea or vomiting. Botox injection therapy administered intramuscularly decreases both the frequency and severity of pain.

Trigeminal neuralgia is a painful, one-sided neurological disorder that affects the facial muscles. Excruciating pain can be brought on by the slightest stimulation of the face, such as when brushing one's teeth. For patients with drug-resistant idiopathic trigeminal neuralgia, therapeutic botox has produced encouraging results.

• Nasal conditions

Patients who have seasonal allergies, sinusitis, or rhinitis may also benefit from Botox injections.

• Jaw joint issues

Myofascial (muscle-related) or joint-related conditions can affect the temporomandibular joint. Botox injection therapy, which lessens muscle activity and has analgesic qualities, is useful for accompanied pain.

• Grinding of teeth at night

Bruxism is the term for the condition where someone grinds their teeth frequently, leading to clenching and fatigue. Along with reducing muscle activity, Botox also has analgesic qualities that are beneficial for underlying pain. With a noticeable decrease in pain, the biting pressure will also be reduced by 20% to 30%.

• Facial spasms

Irregular, recurrent, involuntary muscle contractions or spasms of the face have been shown to improve with time with therapeutic botox injections.

• Stuttering, stammering

Flacid muscles are responsible for difficulty and improper speech in adults. Studies have shown that laryngeal injections improve the tonicity of the speech muscles.

Will you see immediate results?

No, the pain reduction and muscle tightening take a couple of weeks to show the desired effects.

Precautions After The Procedure:

• Avoid rubbing or pressing on the treated area for 12 hours

• For three to four hours, don't lie down; stay upright

• Don't work out for 24 hours

