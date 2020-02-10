19 Best Teas For Reducing Stress And Anxiety

1. Kava tea Kava (Piper methysticum) is a plant that grows in the Pacific Islands. This herb with medicinal properties is widely used for treating anxiety. According to a study, kava improved mood, particularly anxiety in perimenopausal women [1]. Boil a cup of water and put a kava tea bag into it.

Allow it to steep for 10 minutes and then drink it.

2. Lemon balm tea Lemon balm (Melissa officinalis) is a flavoured herb that belongs to the mint family. Lemon balm is widely used for treating anxiety, depression and insomnia due to its anti-stress and anxiolytic properties. Furthermore, lemon balm has been shown to improve cognitive performance, reduce stress and anxiety [2]. Add 1 tbsp of dried lemon balm leaves to a cup of boiling water.

Boil it for a few minutes and let it steep for 5 minutes.

Strain and drink it.

3. Chamomile tea Chamomile (Matricaria chamomilla) is popularly known for its many impressive health benefits. Chamomile has calming and soothing properties that can significantly decrease stress, anxiety and depression and it also treats insomnia. In a cup of boiling water add 2 tbsp of dry chamomile flowers.

Steep for 5 minutes. Strain and drink it.

4. Peppermint tea Peppermint (Mentha piperita) tea is another effective herbal tea known for relieving stress and anxiety. It is due to the menthol extract in peppermint that works as a muscle relaxant, which reduces stress and anxiety and treats insomnia. Boil a cup of water and add a peppermint tea bag.

Allow it to sit for 3 to 4 minutes and then drink it.

5. Lavender tea Lavender (Lavandula) has mood-stabilizing and sedative effects that contribute to many of the health benefits it possesses such as lowering anxiety levels and treating insomnia to name a few. Boil a cup of water and add 4 tsp of fresh lavender buds into the water.

Allow it to steep for 10 minutes and then drink it.

6. Green tea Green tea (Camellia sinensis) contains a higher concentration of amino acid called l-theanine, which increases calming neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine that help reduce stress and anxiety. A study showed that green tea could reduce stress and anxiety levels significantly [3]. In a cup of boiling water add 1 tbsp of green tea leaves.

Boil it for 15 minutes.

Strain and drink it.

7. Holy basil tea Holy basil (Ocimum tenuiflorum) commonly known as tulsi is a plant with strong medicinal properties used for the treatment of various illnesses. Drinking holy basil tea is known to decrease the symptoms of anxiety and stress due to its anti-stress and neuro-protective activity [4]. Wash 5-6 holy basil leaves.

Boil a cup of water and add the holy basil leaves to it.

Boil for 10 minutes and strain it.

Drink it warm.

8. Ashwagandha tea Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) also called Indian ginseng is an Ayurvedic herb that has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for more than 3,000 years. The herb exhibits anti-stress activity that can help combat stress and anxiety. Boil a cup of water and add 1 tbsp of ashwagandha powder.

Let it simmer for 15 minutes.

Allow it to cool and drink it.

9. Turmeric tea Turmeric (Curcuma longa) contains an active compound called curcumin that has the ability to reverse chronic stress and anxiety in the brain by stimulating the release of two neurotransmitters dopamine and serotonin [5]. Boil 4 cups of water and add 1 to 2 tsp of powdered turmeric.

Simmer it for 10 minutes.

Strain and drink it.

10. Rose tea Have you ever smelt a rose flower and felt a sense of relaxation that made you happy and brought a feeling of positivity? This is because roses have an enchanting floral scent that helps relax the nerves in your brain, thereby reducing stress and anxiety. Firstly, select fresh rose petals

Boil 3 cups of water and add few fresh rose petals.

Boil for 5 minutes and strain it.

Add honey for taste and drink it.

11. Rosemary tea Rosemary (Salvia rosmarinus) is a herb with fragrant leaves known to have many medicinal properties that contribute to many health benefits. Rosemary can help improve cognitive performance by triggering the parts of the brain that deals with stress and anxiety, thus enhancing mood. Boil water in a pan and add 1 tsp of loose rosemary leaves to it.

Allow the tea to steep for 5 to 10 minutes.

Strain and drink it.

12. Fennel tea Fennel (Foeniculum vulgare) is a medicinal plant with an array of health benefits. Not only is fennel commonly used as a spice in various dishes, but it is also used to calm down stress and anxiety. According to a study, the anti-anxiety and anti-depression properties in fennel are effective in lowering anxiety and depression symptoms in post-menopausal women [6]. Slightly crush 1 tsp of fennel seeds to release the oil.

In a cup of boiling water add the fennel seeds.

Steep for 5 to 10 minutes.

Strain and drink it.

13. Passion flower tea Passion flower (Passiflora incarnata) is another herb known to treat stress and anxiety. The flavone chrysin found in passion flowers is known to have sedative and anxiolytic effects. So, drinking passion flower tea would bring relief from stress and anxiety [7]. In a cup of boiling water add 1 tsp of dried passion flower and brew it.

Drink it 2 to 3 times per day.

14. Linden tea Linden flower (Tilia) tea is yet another best remedy for relieving stress and anxiety. This flower is known to have sedative properties that can help bring relief from stress and anxiety. In a cup of hot water, steep 2 to 3 tsps of linden flowers for 15 minutes.

Strain and drink it.

15. Valerian root tea Valerian root (Valeriana officinalis) contains isovaleric acid, valerenic acid, and antioxidants that lower anxiety and help promote better sleep. Drinking valerian root tea will help bring a feeling of relaxation and calmness in the brain. In a cup of hot water add 2 to 3 g of valerian root.

Allow it to soak for 10 to 15 minutes.

Strain and drink it.

16. Licorice root Licorice root (Glycyrrhiza glabra) is mostly used as a sweetener in beverages and candies. This root is known to have various health benefits which include lowering stress and anxiety. Licorice root increases the feel-good neurotransmitters which in turn reduces anxiety. In a saucepan add 1 cup of water and bring to a boil.

Add 1 tbsp of licorice root powder and mix it .

Allow it to simmer for 20 minutes. Strain and drink it.

17. Chrysanthemum tea Chrysanthemum (Chrysanthemum indicum) has been shown to lower the symptoms of anxiety. It has a cooling and calming effect on the mind and body that can help bring relief from anxiety [8]. Boil a cup of water and add few chrysanthemum flowers to it.

Allow it to brew for 2 to 4 minutes.

18. Sage tea Sage (Salvia officinalis) is rich in flavour, aroma and antioxidants that bring a feeling of relaxation in the mind and lowers anxiety. It relaxes your muscles and fights against stress. In a cup of boiling water add 1 tbsp of dried sage leaves.

Allow it to steep for a few minutes.

Strain and drink it.