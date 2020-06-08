Did You Know That Normal Sweating May Indicate Health Problems? Wellness oi-Amritha K

We all sweat and it is one of the most natural responses of our body. We tend to sweat when hot, when nervous, when in panic and more. Sweating helps regulate body temperature and is the release of the salt-based fluid from the sweat glands.

Sweating in normal amounts is an essential bodily process and you normally sweat from armpits, palms of the hands, soles of the feet and face [1]. Studies point out that, while normal sweating may indicate a well-functioning body, not sweating enough and sweating too much can both cause problems [2].

Sweating excessively may be more damaging than psychologically than physically and the absence of sweat can be dangerous because of the risk of overheating. Let us take a look at how sweating works or why do you sweat and can sweating indicate underlying health problems. Sweat is made mostly of water, about 1 per cent of sweat is a combination of salt and fat.